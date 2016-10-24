But the early tests were passed for Murray County Central, Red Rock Central, Southwest Christian and Heron Lake-Okabena Monday night. All of the higher seeds defeated their first-round opponents and will move on.

Eighth-seeded MCC was a 3-0 winner over ninth-seeded Edgerton Public. Fifth-seeded Red Rock Central swept 12th-seeded Ellsworth in three games. Seventh-seeded Southwest Christian won in three against 10th-seeded Fulda and sixth-seeded HL-O topped 11th-seeded Adrian in five.

Windom and Tracy will host quarterfinal matches on Friday. In Windom, MCC will take on top-seeded Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 6 p.m. and RRC will play No. 4 Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 7:15 p.m. In Tracy, Southwest Christian will go against No. 2 Windom Area at 6 p.m. and HL-O will play No. 3 Hills-Beaver Creek at 7:15.

The Falcons served well and hit well in beating Ellsworth 25-11, 25-10 and 25-7.

Ramsey Piotter was 18-for-18 at the serving line with two aces. Rachel Kedl was 11-for-11 with two aces. Kennedi Janssen was 10-for-12 with two aces. And Haley Simonson was 8-for-9 with an ace.

Kedl also had 11 kills while Piotter had 10 and Kaitlyn Rindfleisch added six.

Piotter and Simonson had nine digs each. Kedl had five. Janssen had 13 set assists.

Hannah Kramer played well at the net for Ellsworth in the losing effort.

Jazlynn Prins drilled 10 spike kills and had 12 digs as Southwest Christian got the better of Fulda 25-15, 25-8 and 25-23.

Sydney Van Hulzen contributed nine kills and two blocks to the Southwest effort. Chantel Groen had seven kills and 16 digs. And Leah Buys had 13 set assists.

For Fulda, Randi Tiesler had seven kills and Bailey Wagner six. Evany Luna had four blocks and Millie Piper had 10 set assists.

Murray County Central fought off Edgerton in two tight games but still managed to win in three, 25-16, 26-24 and 25-22.

Ciarra Schmidt was 16-for-17 serving with four aces for the Rebels. She also had 11 digs. Teammate Amanda Muecke was 17-for-18 serving with two aces while also getting 15 digs and three blocks. Mallory Loosbrock was 13-for-14 serving with one ace and two blocks.

Brooklyne Miller had 23 set assists. Loosbrock had 11 kills. Katlyn Knakmuhs had 10 kills, Elise Rohrer nine and Alyssa Groves eight.

For Edgerton, Jordyn Smit was 11-for-11 serving with one ace. Courtney Fey was 10-for-10 and Lauren Sankey was also 10-for-10.

Fey had 17 set assists. Sankey had 18 digs. Halle Wassink had seven kills. And Chynna Berning had five kills, six blocks and 15 digs.

After splitting the first four games, Heron Lake-Okabena moved out decisively in the fifth game with aggressive serving, winning 15-4. The Wildcats won the first game 25-21, lost the second 24-26, won the third 25-20 and lost the fourth 22-25.

For the match, HL-O’s Gabby Stenzel put 20 of 23 serves in play for six aces while Madison Leighty was 20-for-21 with two aces. Tessla Crowell had 33 set assists. Kiana Leighty had 11 kills and Hailey Liepold added seven.

Stenzel and Samanatha Obermoller had 15 and eight digs, respectively, and Liepold had three blocks.

Miah Kunkel had 10 kills and 14 digs for Adrian. Kasie Tweet had six kills and was 24-for-24 serving with one ace. Paige Bullerman had eight kills and Avery Balster had 20 digs.