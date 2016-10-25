High school football: H-BC, E/E win big in section playoffs

Seventh-seeded G-H-EC/T entered Tuesday’s Section 3 9-man quarterfinal playoff football game having scored 98 points in its last three games -- two of them victories, including a regular-season ending 50-42 triumph over fifth-seeded Madelia.

In that win over Madelia, junior running back Derek Shoen gained national attention when he rushed for an amazing 576 yards, a new Minnesota state record in a 9-Man high school football game.

Tuesday night, in a game which was completed on schedule -- while many other area contests were delayed or postponed due to lightning and heavy rain -- Shoen was held in check by a strong H-BC defensive effort, spearheaded by sophomore defensive tackle Garrett Raymon and veteran senior linebacker Logan Leuthold.

Raymon, a 5-11, 241-pound athlete who plays guard on offense for the Patriots, finished the night with 12 tackles, while the 175-pound Leuthold came up with seven tackles, including a pair of sacks.

As a result, Shoen finished with just 38 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“Knowing what he did last week, our kids were really focused on Shoen this week,” said H-BC head coach Rex Metzger. “We really did a great all-around job against the run.”

Shoen’s backfield mate Rorey Becker didn’t fare as well, gaining just 22 yards on 17 rushes. The Jaguars (2-7) finished with 61 yards rushing on 43 attempts and Shoen completed four-of-13 passes for 33 yards.

Improving to 7-2, H-BC will host the winner of the postponed game between third-seeded Mountain Lake Area and sixth-seeded Westbrook-Walnut Grove. That game will be played at 5 p.m. today at Munson Field in Mountain Lake.

Leading the Patriots against G-H-EC/Truman was senior running back Isaiah Vis, who scored three touchdowns and churned out 96 yards rushing on just eight carries. Vis opened the scoring with a 25-yard punt return for six points and later entered the end zone on runs of 13 and 46 yards from scrimmage.

Trenton Bass (five carries for 79 yards) rushed for a pair of TDs (two yards and 47 yards), while Zach Scholten (five-of-six passing for 115 yards) tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Bass and hit Jed Burgers with a 26-yard scoring play. Scholten was a perfect six-of-six on extra-point kicks.

Freshman wide-receiver Jax Wysong had three catches for 39 yards, sophomore fullback Bailey Susie scored for the Patriots on a two-yard run and freshman quarterback Easton Harnack completed a pair of passes for 22 yards. H-BC junior defensive lineman Jesse Elbers intercepted a Jaguar pass to help the winning effort.

The Jaguars scored midway through the fourth quarter on a five-yard run by Mitchell Scheff.

G-H-EC/T 0 0 0 6 -- 6 H-BC 21 27 0 6 -- 54E/E 74, Nicollet 26

EDGERTON -- Edgerton/Ellsworth racked up 601 yards on only 26 carries -- an average of over 23-yards-per-carry -- in its 74-26 victory over Nicollet in its first-round Section 3 9-man playoff game.

Mason Sluis led the Flying Dutchmen rushing attack, with 260 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. He scored on runs of 73, 58 and 80 yards.

Landon Buckridge added 109 yards and two scores on three carries, while Jeffrey Swenson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Jake Huisken had five sacks for a Dutch defense that totaled 11 in the game.

Huisken also caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dayne Niemeyer. Buckridge also threw a touchdown to Trey Gilbertson.

Elijah Northquest led the Nicollet passing attack, completing 6-of-11 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Martens had five catches for 97 yards and a score for Nicollet.

Edgerton/Ellsworth is now 8-1 and will play the winner of today’s game between Madelia and Fulda in the second round on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Nicollet 0 7 6 13 -- 26E/E 28 24 16 6 -- 74Section 3AAdrian 44, Springfield 8

ADRIAN -- An hour and a half lightning delay didn’t do much to slow the Adrian ground game.

In fact, there wasn’t much that could stop the Dragons.

Top-seeded Adrian rushed for 366 yards en route to a victory over eighth-seeded Springfield.

Frank Serrao finished with 19 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons (6-3), who led 38-0 at halftime.

Nick Harder had 14 carries for 112 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run. Ryan Wieneke scored Adrian’s first touchdown on a two-yard carry. Dylan Gyberg scored twice the the Dragons, once from three yards out and once from seven.

Defensively, Mitchell Wagner had 10 tackles, while Dakota John made nine stops for Adrian, which allowed 83 total yards to Springfield.

Adrian will host fourth-seeded Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s at 1 p.m. Saturday. SESM defeated fifth-seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 33-12.

Springfield 0 0 0 8 -- 8 Adrian 16 22 0 6 -- 44RRC 41, Sleepy Eye 6

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central topped Sleepy eye for the second week in a row, but this time -- in the section playoffs -- it increased the margin of victory by a point, winning 41-6 on Tuesday, after winning 40-6 last Wednesday.

Falcons running back Sam Hansen led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 21 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Garrett Marsh threw the ball for 107 yards and two touchdowns for RRC.

Luke Engen scored on all three of his receptions for the Falcons.

Sleepy Eye’s only score came on a fourth-quarter run by Jayden Fischer.

Red Rock Central moves on to face the winner of today’s matchup between Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and Murray County Central in the second round of the section playoffs. T-M-B and MCC made it to halftime with MCC leading 15-8 before the game was called due to lightning. The second-round game will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Lamberton.

Sleepy Eye 0 0 0 6 -- 6RRC 13 21 7 0 -- 41Section 3AAPA 53, Windom 7

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area ran right past Windom Area 53-7 in its Section 3AA football playoffs first-round matchup.

All three of Arrows quarterback Cody Thompson’s completions went for touchdowns, as he completed a 68-yard score to Tyl Woelber, a 22-yard score to Tyse Woelber and a 12-yard score to Dylan McCormick.

McCormick also scored twice on the ground and had six carries for 42 yards.

Garret Ploeger led the Pipestone Area rushing attack, carrying the ball 15 times for 123 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

The Arrows scored two touchdowns on defense and special teams, with Carter Nesvold returning an interception for a touchdown and Carson Wipf returned a blocked punt.

Windom’s lone score came on a pass from Luke Gilbertson to Wyatt Minion.

PA is now 4-5 on the season and moves on to the second round of the playoffs, where it will play at top-seeded Redwood Valley, who defeated eighth-seeded Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 37-8.

WA 0 0 0 7 -- 7PA 20 20 13 0 -- 53Postponements

Due to thunderstorms in the area, the Section 3 9-man games featuring No. 6 Westbrook-Walnut Grove at No. 3 Mountain Lake Area and No. 5 Madelia at No. 4 Fulda were postponed until today at 5 p.m.

The winner of the W-WG/MLA matchup will play at No. 2 H-BC on Saturday at 3 p.m., while the winner of the Madelia/Fulda game will play at Edgerton/Ellsworth on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Section 3A No. 6 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and No. 3 Murray County Central was postponed at halftime. MCC led T-M-B 15-8 before it was called.

The game will resume today at 5 p.m.