Iowa state cross country: Sieperda, Anderson lead G-LR/CL boys to big meet
The George-Little Rock/Central Lyon boys cross country team will be well-represented at the Iowa state meet on Saturday.
The Mustangs finished third in the Class 2A state qualifying meet last week in Orange City with 72 points, earning the right to join Unity Christian (55) and Western Christian (65) in the team portion of the state tournament at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon standouts Gable Sieperda and Joe Anderson will lead the way. The two training partners finished 1-2 at the qualifier, with Sieperda completing the course in 16:25 and Anderson running it in 16:28. The two good friends have run closely together all season.
Dawson Jacobsma of Sheldon also qualified in Class 2A after placing 12th (17:14) in the Orange City meet.
In Class 1A, northwest Iowa will send two Sibley-Ocheyedan runners. Grant Brouwer finished sixth in his qualifier in Holstein, running the course in 17:12. His teammate, Dustin DeRuyter, finished 10th in a time of 17:20.
On the girls’ side, Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Emily Jungers will head into state competition as the 14th-best competitor from the Class 1A qualifier, where she came in at 21:24.
Sheldon will send sophomore Anessa Schoo to the girls’ state meet. Schoo placed 15th in her qualifier with a time of 20:38.
Action in the state meet gets under way at 11 a.m. with the girls Class 4A race. The 2A girls competition begins at 1 p.m., the 2A boys at 1:30 p.m., the 1A girls at 2 p.m. and the 1A boys at 2:30 p.m.