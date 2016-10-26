George-Little Rock/Central Lyon standouts Gable Sieperda and Joe Anderson will lead the way. The two training partners finished 1-2 at the qualifier, with Sieperda completing the course in 16:25 and Anderson running it in 16:28. The two good friends have run closely together all season.

Dawson Jacobsma of Sheldon also qualified in Class 2A after placing 12th (17:14) in the Orange City meet.

In Class 1A, northwest Iowa will send two Sibley-Ocheyedan runners. Grant Brouwer finished sixth in his qualifier in Holstein, running the course in 17:12. His teammate, Dustin DeRuyter, finished 10th in a time of 17:20.

On the girls’ side, Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Emily Jungers will head into state competition as the 14th-best competitor from the Class 1A qualifier, where she came in at 21:24.

Sheldon will send sophomore Anessa Schoo to the girls’ state meet. Schoo placed 15th in her qualifier with a time of 20:38.

Action in the state meet gets under way at 11 a.m. with the girls Class 4A race. The 2A girls competition begins at 1 p.m., the 2A boys at 1:30 p.m., the 1A girls at 2 p.m. and the 1A boys at 2:30 p.m.