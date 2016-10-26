Those conditions should be favorable for the top-level high school varsity cross country runners who are racing in sectional competition today at various sites across the state.

Most of southwestern Minnesota will be represented at the 24-team Section 3A meet at a course west of the Luverne High School.

Worthington will be among 16 teams competing in the Section 2AA meet at a course at the Gale Woods Farm, near Minnetrista (west of the Twin Cities), hosted by Mound-Westonka High School.

The Section 2A meet, involving teams just to the east of the Daily Globe coverage area like Martin County West, St. James and Fairmont, will be held at the Montgomery Golf Course.

In alphabetical order, the teams participating today at Luverne are Adrian, BOLD, Canby/Minneota, Central Minnesota Christian, Ellsworth, Hendricks, Heron Lake-Okabena, Jackson County Central, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, Lakeview, Luverne, MACCRAY/Renville County West, Montevideo, Mountain Lake Area, Murray County Central/Fulda, Ortonville, Pipestone Area, Redwood Valley, Springfield/Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, Southwest Christian/Edgerton, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Wabasso, Windom Area and Yellow Medicine East.

In reverse order from normal, the boys’ race is first, beginning at 4 p.m. The girls will run the same 5,000-meter course at 4:40 p.m. Each team may run only a maximum of seven runners, with the top five counting in the team scoring.

The first two teams advance all seven members to the Class A state cross country meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Windom Area, which has enjoyed a highly-successful fall -- including a Big South Conference Small-School Division championship -- and is currently ranked 11th among all Minnesota Class A boys’ squads, is the team favorite in today’s first race. The Eagles have a deep, well-balanced squad and are paced by a trio of stellar senior lead runners in John Irwin, Nickolas Green and Isaac Tade.

Defending champion LQPV/D-B is also very deep and will likely be challenged by MCC/Fulda and Redwood Valley.

Individually, two-time defending champion Kurt TeBeest, a senior from Montevideo, is again a favorite, along with Irwin, LQPV/D-B junior Kaiser Freetly and CMC senior Matthew Van Eps. At least a dozen other top-notch boys have had great success this fall and will be in the mix for the remaining individual state-meet qualifications.

The first eight individuals not representing one of the two advancing teams, will qualify to compete at Northfield.

State-ranked teams Luverne (third) and LQPV/D-B (seventh) each advanced girls’ teams last year and the two perennial powers are clear-cut favorites to qualify again.

Individually, MCC/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl has been tremendous all season. Likely challengers include Luverne senior veteran Madison Schandelmeier, who has won the section title the last two years, LQPV/D-B junior Jordyn Sterud and senior teammate Sadie Thompson, along with RV sophomore Lauren Karnitz and PA junior Angel Martens. Like in the boys’ race, there are likely at least a dozen others who have a legitimate chance to qualify.

Meanwhile, at Mound, teams from Buffalo, Chanhassen, Chaska, Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, Mound-Westonka, New Prague, Orono, Shakopee, Waconia, Waseca and Worthington make up a very strong Class AA field.

Last year, the Trojan girls were 15th with 416 points and the WHS boys were 13th with a score of 298. Individually, sophomore Andrew Huber was 46th in 2015 and freshman Adam Koller placed 52nd as an eighth-grader last year. Those two have been Worthington’s lead boys all season. Freshman Sena Uli paces a balanced girls’ team with junior Jessica Darling and eighth-graders Maranda Thier and Liz Spiegelhoff each returning from the Trojans’ 2015 section-meet squad.

Marshall’s girls, the defending meet champions with an impressive score of 27, are ranked fourth among the state’s Class AA teams and a team favorite. Leading the Tigers is returning individual champion Claire Boersma, who clocked a sensational time of 17:59.6 and won by nearly 29 seconds in 2015.

Chanhassen nipped Shakopee on the sixth-runner tiebreaker to win the Section 2AA boys’ team title last year, while Marshall finished fourth.