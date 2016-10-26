Section football: Fulda, MLA, MCC finish the job

Two more prep football games were either played from the start or picked up from the second half Wednesday after being postponed or suspended Tuesday.

In Slayton, host Murray County Central picked up its suspended game with Tracy-Milroy-Balaton beginning with the second half and coasted, 29-8. The Rebels controlled Wednesday’s half throughout and will advance to play Section 3A second-seed Red Rock Central (7-2) in Lamberton Saturday in a 3 p.m. start.

Mountain Lake Area defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove 34-16 in another 9-Man game.

In Section 3 9-Man semifinal play on Saturday, top-seeded Edgerton/Ellsworth hosts Fulda at 3 p.m. and No. 2 Hills-Beaver Creek hosts Mountain Lake Area, also at 3 p.m.

Dierks, who also excels on the basketball court and on the golf course, tossed a trio of touchdown passes and crossed the goal line on three runs of his own, propelling an explosive Fulda offense -- which opened up a 54-22 lead with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter.

The Blackhawks, who defeated Fulda in last year’s playoff opener by a final score of 60-6, rallied with 22 unanswered points and trailed by just 10 points, 54-44, with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders responded with a six-play, 69-yard drive, capped by Dierks’ four-yard TD scamper on a rollout to the left with 1:53 showing on the clock, clinching the final verdict.

“We needed to sustain a drive after Madelia had scored three straight touchdowns in about 10 minutes of time,” declared FHS head coach Greg Erdmann. “Our kids got the job done there at the end as Brandon Everett ripped off a couple of big gains and John Gehl carried the ball for 20 yards on an option right as we moved the ball down field for a much-needed score.”

Earlier in the game, the Raiders (5-4) were moving the ball at will, both on the ground and through the air.

Fulda, which finished with 24 first downs -- 18 by run and six by pass -- scored on its first two possessions and took an early 13-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes.

Everett (136 yards rushing on 13 carries) capped Fulda’s opening drive with a 12-yard touchdown burst with 10:12 left in the first quarter. On the Raiders’ next series, Dierks broke loose for a 60-yard TD run and Andrea Maestrofrancesco booted the first of four extra-point kicks.

Madelia answered with a three-yard touchdown run by hard-running senior quarterback Matt Baumgartner, who also ran in the two-point conversion at the 11:19 mark of the second quarter.

Gehl (game-high 163 yards rushing on 17 carries) answered 30 seconds later -- after a 44-yard kick return by Dalton Slinger -- with a 31-yard TD run as he broke a couple of tackles on a nifty cutback with a surge to the left.

The Blackhawks (4-5) responded with a touchdown drive, capped by Jordan Osborne’s four-yard scoring run. The Raiders -- Eli Gonzales and Aldo Cardenas -- snuffed the two-point try and Fulda began to dominate.

Dierks (eight-of-22 passing for 181 yards) threw a pair of perfect lead passes for Raider touchdowns in the closing 1:09 of the first half.

Dierks connected with Ben White for a 50-yard TD strike down the right sideline and then found Slinger with a 56-yard TD pass down the left sideline. On a fake kick, Dierks found a wide-open White in the corner of the end zone for a two-point conversion following Slinger’s touchdown.

“Justin played a great all-around game,” praised Erdmann. “He threw several tremendous long passes and ran our offense very well all night long.”

Leading 35-14 at intermission, the Raiders stretched the gap in the third quarter when Dierks (118 yards rushing on eight carries) fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to White (three catches for 88 yards) and scored himself on a seven-yard run. The first drive covered 66 yards in eight plays and the second was a six-play, 56-yard march.

Madelia’s Angel Zamora scored on a 21-yard run and also ran in the two-pointer, slicing Fulda’s lead to 48-22, but the Raiders scored again on a razzle-dazzle play that went from Dierks to Everett to White, who tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Aron Hulstein which made the score 54-22.

Madelia scored the next 22 points, but Fulda’s final drive --- starting with a 33-yard run by Everett --- put the Raiders back in command.

Defensively, Fulda’s front line --- Gonzeles, Cardenas, AustinThier and Jarred Jans --- was aggressive all game long and Gehl, who Erdmann says is the “Hounddog” in Fulda’s defensive scheme was all over the field, making a total of 15 tackles, including a trio of sacks and another tackle for a loss. Everett had 15 tackles, with two of those for a loss.

Madelia 0 14 16 14 -- 44 Fulda 13 22 19 6 -- 60

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- In the third quarter, the game between third-seeded Mountain Lake Area and sixth-seeded Westbrook-Walnut Grove was still tight. But the Wolverines defense stiffened, and the higher seed advanced to 6-3 on the season while finishing off the Chargers at 3-6.

Senior quarterback Levi Stoesz and senior running back Jacob Suess enjoyed strong games for the victors. Stoesz rushed for three touchdowns on carries of 9, 43 and 13 yards and also threw a pass for a 2-point conversion. Suess rushed 18 times for 102 yards.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove led 8-6 in the second quarter and trailed only by two, 18-16, in the third.

“It was a good game,” said MLA head coach Tim Kirk. “They had three, four yards, three, four yards. They passed play-action. They took a lot of time off the clock, that’s how they do it.”

Kyle Kuehl scored one of the Chargers’ two touchdowns on a 3-yard run. Anthony Ross scored the other one on a 2-yard carry.

Stoesz finished with 156 yards rushing on 20 carries and completed five of seven passes for 51 yards. The Wolverines totaled 290 yards on the ground.

W-WG 0 8 8 0 -- 16MLA 6 12 8 8 -- 34

SLAYTON -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton was within striking distance on Tuesday night, but when the rains cleared away on Wednesday, the Panthers’ bubble burst quickly. Murray County Central’s defense dominated, and its offense posted 14 third-quarter points to take firm control.

The Rebels 1-2 punch of Zach Aanenson and Cole Bassett accounted for 260 yards rushing, with Aanenson gaining 137 yards on 22 carries and Bassett gaining 123 in 14.

“We came out, we battled through some adversity, obviously, with the weather. We talked about little things. It was the team that was mentally prepared that was going to win. And we were,” said MCC head coach Patrick Freeman.

With the win, third-seeded MCC advances to 6-3 on the season.

Freeman said the story was the same as it’s been all year -- the offensive line led by seniors Matt McNab and Mason Whitehead.

“That was the key. The more physical team was going to win,” Freeman said. “When we’re successful, it’s because they’re successful.”

During the rain-soaked first half played Tuesday night, MCC got touchdowns from Kellan Johnson on a 17-yard run and from Bassett on a 52-yard run. But Tracy-Milroy-Balaton scored between the two Rebel TDs on a 4-yard Nash Meyer pass to Isaac Koenig. And that’s where it ended, 15-8 in MCC’s favor, overnight.

Early in the third quarter Murray County Central took advantage of a botched punt, setting up deep in T-M-B territory at the 25. A penalty moved the Rebels back a bit, but it didn’t matter as Bassett raced down the right sideline on a 32-yard score.

Not to be outdone, Aanenson scored again with 3:37 remaining in the quarter on a 40-yard TD run.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (which finishes the season at 2-7) never seriously threatened in the fourth quarter.

Final totals showed MCC with 319 yards rushing on 51 carries and 22 net yards passing. T-M-B had just 50 yards on the ground, on 31 carries, and 83 yards through the air.

Whitehead got involved in 10 tackles for the MCC defense.

T-M-B 8 0 0 0 -- 8MCC 7 8 14 0 -- 29