Iowa state football: H-LP puts perfect record on the line

So tonight, at 7 o’clock, the 8-1 Wheelers will be in Lake Park to play the 9-0 Harris-Lake Park Wolves in the first round of the state 8-player tournament.

Angry as they’ll be, they’d better also be very prepared. Harris-Lake Park has outscored opponents by a 457-86 margin during its outstanding regular season. The Wolves have weapons galore on offense, and their rock-ribbed defense has allowed an average of less than 10 points per game.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins has thrown for 1,480 yards. Top rusher Trevor Gunderson has rushed for 1,030. Jordan Kyle has 640 yards in receptions.

And Audubon? Don’t be fooled by that last game.

“They’re a lot like us,” said H-LP head coach Lane Gunderson this week. “They’re really balanced. They’ve been rated highly all season, and they’ve got a lot of good athletes.”

Audubon quarterback Tyler Riebhoff has passed for 1,280 yards. Nolan Smith has 1,223 yards rushing.

Athletic on offense, deeply talented on defense. Yep, sounds a lot like the Wolves.

“But I think, offensively, we have more guys that can cause mismatches than they do,” Gunderson said.

Rarely has a Harris-Lake Park school system come up with a team as good as this one, and Gunderson knows it.

“It’s a very talented team, but it has also put in the hard work that goes along with that,” he said, adding that the extra time the Wolves have spent in the weight room often shows up late in games.

The Wolves are healthy going into the contest, except, perhaps, for Perkins, who since two games ago has been nursing stretched ligaments on the top of his foot that has made it hard for him to push off without pain. He’s resting it this week. Gunderson hopes he’ll be good to go tonight.

Quarterfinal 8-player action is set for Nov. 4. The winner of the H-LP/Audubon game will play the winner of tonight’s Ar-We-Va Westside vs. Newell-Fonda game. Both squads are 7-2.