Windom had three boys place among the first eight in the 146-finisher field and the Eagles’ sixth runner entered the chute before any other team’s fifth runner, giving Section 3A Coach of the Year Melissa Pletcher a winning total of 69 points on scoring places 2-7-8-19-33.

“It was really pleasing to see how well all of our guys ran,” declared Pletcher. “Qualifying for the state meet as a team has been a goal for our boys since they came in fourth at last year’s section meet, missing advancing by just eight points.”

Defending section champion Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd (3-9-17-21-36) finished a solid second with 86 points and will also send its seven-member squad to next week’s (Nov. 5) state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Later, Luverne’s young girls’ squad was even more dominant in repeating as the section team champion with 42 points, the day’s lowest score. Pacing the winning effort was senior Madison Schandelmeier who won her third straight Section 3A individual girls’ gold medal with a time of 19:22.3. Eighth-grade teammate Regan Feit was second (19:31.7), giving the Cardinals a 1-2 punch up front.

“All seven girls ran good races today,” summed up LHS head coach Pete Janiszeski, who was selected as the Section 3A girls’ Coach of the Year. “We had super lead runs from Madison and Regan, along with great performances from our other five, too.”

All seven of Luverne’s girls were in the top 35, among a total of 143 runners, representing 23 teams. The Cardinals top five (1-2-11-12-18) combined their efforts to win by 28 points over LQPV/D-B’s second-place total of 70 (3-6-17-21-23).

Seventh-graders Tenley Nelson (20:05.6) and Brooklyn VerSteeg (20:15.1) finished 10th and 11th, respectively, for the Cardinals, while eighth-grader Cassie Flanagan (19th overall, 18th team scoring, 20:49.5) was the fifth finisher for LHS, ahead of the first runner from 13 of the participating teams.

Eighth-grader Autumn Nath (28, 27, 21:16.4) and sophomore Gabrielle Ferrell (35, 33, 21:52.6) also ran the course under 22 minutes.

Leading Windom’s boys were the senior trio of John Irwin (second, 16:22.1), Isaac Tade (seventh, 16:53.3) and Nickolas Green (eighth, 16:54.7), while senior Jae Carlson (19th, 17:51.2) and junior Daniel Green (34th overall, 33rd team scoring, 18:22.6) completed the scoring for the Eagles. Eighth-grader Cameron Alm (36, 35, 18:25.5) and freshman Patrick Green (39, 38, 18:32.9) were close behind, giving Windom seven runners in the first 39.

“Having John, Isaac and Nick all up in the top eight was great,” Pletcher said. “But for our other four guys to finish within 20 places and 41 seconds of each other was really terrific, too. We really had nice balance through all seven runners.”

Matthew Van Eps, an exceptional all-around senior athlete from Central Minnesota Christian, won a closely-contested boys’ race with a time of 16:19.4, less than three seconds ahead of Irwin. LQPV/D-B junior Kaiser Freetly (16:27.0), Pipestone Area senior Matthew Kennedy (16:29.8) and Canby/Minnesota junior Anthony Wollum (16:37.6) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Two-time defending champion Kurt TeBeest, a senior from Montevideo, finished sixth with a time of 16:49.7 before Taade and Nick Green sprinted across close together for the first-place Eagles.

Also qualifiying individually for the state meet were Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson (17:08.1), Redwood Valley senior Carter Menz (17:11.8), Murray County Central/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (17:14.5) and Montevideo junior Joshua Tastad (17:23.1) in overall places 10-13, respectively, but places five, six, seven and eight among runners from the team’s other state-qualifiers Windom and LQPV/D-B.

MCC/F was third in the boys’ team standings with 114 points (12-20-23-25-34), followed by PA (119), RV (169), Montevideo (181), C/M (210), Luverne (210), Mountain Lake Area (241), HL-O (271), BOLD (305), Springfield/Cedar Mountain/Comfrey (315), Ortonville (391), Yellow Medicine East (409), Jackson County Central (413), CMC (414), Lakeview (433), MACCRAY/Renville County West (460), Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (551) and Wabasso (591). Adrian, Southwest Christian/Edgerton and Hendricks were each incomplete.

Gary Hildebrandt of HL-O was voted as the boys’ Assistant Coach of the Year by his peers.

Individually, LQPV/D-B senior Sadie Thompson finished third with a time of 19:37.6, while MCC/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl earned a repeat state trip with a fourth-place time of 19:44.1.

Redwood Valley’s Lauren Karnitz (19:51.6) and LQPV/D-B’s Jordyn Sterud (19:56.4) were fifth and sixth, followed by Windom senior Christianna Green (seventh, 19:59.0), Ortonville’s Carissa Vanderwal (20:01.6) and PA senior Livia Wallace (ninth, 20:04.4) before Nelson and VerSteeg entered the chute.

Also qualifying individually were Canby’s Emily Gillingham (20:16.7), PA junior Angel Martens (13th, 20:20.3) and Canby’s McKenzie Ruether (20:23.1) in places six, seven and eight among runners not from Luverne or LQPV/D-B.

It’s a return trip for Green, Wallace and Martens.

“Christianna ran an amazing race,” declared Pletcher. “She’s had a long-time goal to run 5,000 meters under 20 minutes and she did that today and was the third finisher from a non-qualifying state team to enter the chute, giving her a chance to join our boys at the state meet.”

Canby/Minneota was third in the girls’ team standings with 122 points, followed by RV (143), PA (169), MCC/F (203), T-M-B (244), JCC (252), SWC/E (284), Montevideo (324), MLA (339), HL-O (342), Windom (348), Ortonville (398), S/CM/C (405), Adrian (407), YME (416), BOLD (427), Wabasso (428) and Hendricks (471). CMC, MACCRAY/RCW and Lakeview were each incomplete.