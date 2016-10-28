Section 3AA volleyball: Trojans breeze behind Heidebrink

JCC hosts Luverne on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Round 2, while PA hosts Worthington at the same time.

WORTHINGTON -- Worthington rode Paige Heidebrink’s hot hand to a 15-0 run in the third set to seal a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over Redwood Valley in a Section 3AA Tournament opening round matchup in Worthington on Friday.

“We came out with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence,” Worthington head coach Jessica Hogan said. “That was great to see.”

Trailing two sets to none and with their backs against the wall, the Cardinals opened the third set on fire, jumping out to an early 12-7 lead. To that point, the Trojans failed to string any points together, with their longest run being only two points.

That changed when Heidebrink stepped to the service line, as the Trojans rattled off 15-straight points to take a 22-12 lead in the deciding set. Redwood Valley tried to come back, winning seven of the next nine points, but the Worthington lead was just too great to overcome, as the Trojans held on to win the third set, and the match.

“We really practice serving a lot,” Hogan said. “That’s something we know can be a weapon for us. Paige had a great run right there. That’s not the first time she’s done that this year, so it helps us out and puts a lot of pressure on them.”

Heidebrink was 24 of 26 serving with 20 points and two aces in the match.

Worthington closed out tremendously, scoring points when they mattered most. The first set was evenly matched in the early going, as the teams were tied on five separate occasions. And then, with the Cardinals threatening to tie for the sixth time, trailing by only one point at 13-12, the Trojans shut the door. They scored 10 of the next 15 points, including two service aces by Abbi Mulder, before closing the set out with a service ace by Maddi Woll.

The second was similarly even early, as the Trojans held a 17-16 lead, after they had not gone ahead by more than four in the entire set. Then they rattled off eight of the next 11 points and sealed the victory.

“We’ve been really good at finishing all year,” Hogan said. “I thought Redwood played really well. They’re always well coached and they hustle all the time. We really had to stay aggressive and have that killer instinct to kill it out.”

Worthington had a balanced attack, as Mulder had seven kills, Woll had seven kills, Emma Thuringer had six and Nyamer Diew had six. Mulder also tallied five blocks and was 11 of 13 serving with two aces.

Anneke Weg tallied 24 set assists. Heidebrink and Jasmine Williams led the Trojans with seven digs apiece.

The section tournament victory came after the Trojans dropped two regular season matches to Redwood Valley in back-to-back games in late September. But Worthington won when it counted to move on to the second round of the section playoffs.

“It’s all about advancing to the next round,” Hogan said. “Redwood just happened to be our opponent. The last couple of times we played them, we knew we could play better and we wanted to show that tonight. I think we did.”

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central swept New Ulm with identical scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

Lauren Murphy led the Huskies with 23 set assists and 10 digs, while going 11-for-14 serving with two aces.

Tara Menke had four service aces and seven kills for JCC, while Abby Benson led with 18 kills and had nine digs.

Lacey Wacker had 14 kills, 15 set assists, eight digs and two service aces for the Huskies.

JCC is now 5-1 in conference and 21-8 overall.

PIPESTONE -- Freshman April Haupert was 17-for-17 serving with six aces and teammate Mandi Miller put 10 of 11 in play for two aces as Pipestone Area rolled past St. James Area 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17.

Kiaya Alderson had eight kills while Shelby Bloemendaal had five and Tiffany Evans four. Kayli Borman had 15 sets and Morgan Taubert had 13.

MacKenzie Haroldson contributed eight digs and Alderson had three blocks.

For St. James Area, Nora Schmidt was 12-for-12 serving. Kayla Hanson had six set assists. Desirae Mortenson had eight kills and four blocks, and Callie Coleman had nine digs.

LUVERNE -- Luverne topped Martin County West in four sets, winning 25-23, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14.

Madison Crabtree was perfect from the service line for the Cardinals, putting all 20 of her serves in play, with one service ace, 15 digs and three blocks.

Ariel DeBeer was also perfect serving, going 18-for-18 with two aces, three blocks and led Luverne with 30 set assists.

Lexi Ferrel led Luverne with 19 kills, while Katie Kracht led with 24 digs and Hailey Remme had four blocks.