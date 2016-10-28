Section 3A volleyball: Top seeds advance

In the other tournament game played at Tracy, Windom Area defeated Southwest Christian 3-1. At Windom, top-seeded Tracy-Milroy-Balaton beat Murray County Central in four sets and Westbrook-Walnut Grove bested Red Rock Central 3-0.

Tournament action resumes with semifinals Tuesday in Worthington. At 6 p.m., T-M-B takes on fourth-seeded W-WG. At 7:30 p.m., second-seeded Windom Area plays No. 3 H-BC.

TRACY -- Three Hills-Beaver Creek players were perfect from the service line. Sidney Fick was 20-for-20 with three aces, Courtney Kruger was 15-for-15 with three aces and Jaz Lingen was 10-for-10 with two aces.

Avery VanRoekel led the Patriots with 10 kills and four blocks. Olivia Richards had eight kills.

Mekayla Kolbrek had 15 set assists and Avery Wysong had 14.

For Heron Lake-Okabena, Tessla Crowell was 12-for-15 serving with two aces. She also had 20 set assists. Kiana Leighty and Brianna Hinkeldey had seven and six kills respectively. Gabby Stenzel was credited with 13 digs and Samantha Obermoller had 10. Hailey Liepold and Claire Rasche each had three blocks.

TRACY -- Southwest Christian took the first set from Windom Area 25-20, but WA recovered to win the next three sets and get the victory 25-12, 25-18, 25-15.

Madison Maras was a perfect 28-for-28 serving with two aces, and led Windom Area with 14 kills.

Maras was part of a balanced WA attack that saw Becca Hacker tally eight kills and Maurissa Isaacs had seven.

Isaacs also had a solo block and five block assists, while Hacker had 21 set assists.

Halle Jackson led Windom Area with 22 set assists, and Hallie Will led with 13 digs.

WINDOM -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton eased to a 25-10 win in the first game Friday, lost the second 17-25, then roared back to win games three and four 25-6 and 25-12.

Junior middle hitter Sydney Lanoue led the winners with 15 kills. Teammates Kendra Ludeman had 10, Kaylee Kirk eight and Gabbie Gervais seven.

Gervais had 34 set assists. Evelyn Dolan and Lanoue had three blocks apiece. Lexi Tauer had 11 digs, Kirk had 10 and Lanoue eight.

The Panthers served well. Ludeman was 14-for-14 with two aces, Lanoue 14-for-15 with three aces, Cassidy Smith 13-for-14 with three aces and Gervais 10-for-10 with two aces.

WINDOM -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove moved past Red Rock Central, winning three-straight sets 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.

Cassidy Mischke was 14-for-15 serving with four aces, led the Chargers with 18 kills and had 13 digs.

Makenna Takle was a perfect 17-for-17 serving for W-WG, while Gracie Wahl was also perfect at 12-for-12.

Grace Woelber had 19 digs for the Chargers, while Emma Woelber had 10 set assists.

The Chargers are now 22-7 on the season.

Rachel Kedl led RRC with 16 kills, while Ramsey Piotter had 20 digs.

Kennedi Jansen had 12 set assists for the Falcons, and Haley Simonson was 11-for-12 serving with an ace.