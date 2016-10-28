Iowa football: H-LP rallies over Audubon

Audubon entered the game with a sparkling 8-1 record in its first season of 8-Man football after having qualified four straight times for the 11-Man playoffs.

After a see-saw first-half, which featured four lead changes, the Wheelers appeared to be gaining control of the well-played contest in the second half.

Behind the rushing of Nolan Smith and the passing combination of Tyler Riebhoff to Josh Lange, Audubon marched down the field on a sustained drive after Garrett Inman recovered a Wolves fumble near midfield with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter. An 11-yard touchdown pass from Riebhoff (9-of-17 for 112 yards) to Lange (eight catches for 104 yards) capped the nearly five-minute drive and the Wheelers claimed a 26-19 lead with eight seconds left in the period.

Most of the fourth quarter was played at a standstill, but a clutch pass from Riebhoff to Lane Lawson gave Audubon a first down at the H-LP 37-yard line with 8:56 left in the game.

Three minutes later, the Wolves -- after several crunching tackles by junior linebacker Keegan Carpenter (15 solo tackles, nine assists) -- finally got the ball back and started operating at their own 29-yard line.

With split end Cale Hellinga taking over the quarterback duties from injured Bryce Perkins (9-of-17 for 169 yards and two touchdowns), H-LP moved the chains on a crucial fourth-and-six on a completion from Hellinga to Jordan Kyle for a first down at the Audubon 34 with 4:13 on the clock.

A minute later, on third-and-eight, Hellinga hit Kyle on a screen pass along the left sideline and the big Wolves’ tight end ran through a pair of tackle attempts and rambled across the goal line on a 32-yard scoring play.

The Wheelers responded by blocking H-LP’s extra point kick and with 3:06 to play, Audubon still had the lead, 26-25.

Carpenter, Kyle and Dalton Nicks each came up with key tackles on Audubon’s ensuing drive and with 1:34 left, the Wheelers were faced with a fourth-and-three from their own 28 and decided to punt.

Trevor Gunderson, H-LP’s all-purpose 165-pound junior back, caught the high kick at the Wolves 38-yard line, split two defenders and darted for the left sideline before being run out-of-bounds at the Audubon 25.

“That was a big play,” declared H-LP head coach Lane Gunderson about his son’s 27-yard return. “We were in good field position and decided to try the option pass on the next play.”

Taking a pitch from Hellinga, Trevor Gunderson set his feet and fired a pass to Kyle over the Audubon defense for a 25-yard touchdown, giving the Wolves a 31-26 lead with 1:17 to play.

Hellinga rolled right and fired a pass against the grain to the left to a wide-open Kyle for the two-point conversion, extending the lead to seven points.

After another defensive stop by the Wolves, highlighted by a combination sack by Kyle and noseguard Braeton Nitzschke, along with a pass break-up by defensive end Bret Sohn, H-LP took over on downs with 40 seconds on the fourth-quarter clock.

After a pair of timeouts and two kneeldowns, Hellinga carried the ball on a sweep to the left and Nicks booted a 29-yard field goal, completing the game’s scoring.

“I was just so proud of our kids and how they kept battling and believing,” summed up Coach Gunderson. “We knew that they were not going to give up. They’ve worked so hard for so many years, doing the right things and they deserve to have good things happen for them.”

Good things happened for the Wolves early in the game as Trevor Gunderson ignited the large local crowd on the second play of the game with a 65-yard touchdown run on a sweep to the left, which he cutback back to the middle, broke a couple of tackles and raced all the way to the end zone.

After the Wheelers countered with a pair of touchdown runs by Smith (230 yards rushing on 38 carries), the Wolves resorted to a bit or trickery when Perkins hit Kyle with a pass and Kyle pitched the ball back to Gunderson, who streaked 55 yards for a touchdown on the old ‘hook-and-lateral’ play with 5:19 left in the second quarter.

After a 20-yard punt return by Gunderson, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught four passes for 89 yards, Perkins completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nitzschke and the Wolves were up 19-12 with 1:42 to play in the first half.

Audubon, however, responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion 50 seconds later and took a 20-19 edge into intermission.

The Wheelers had the ball nearly the entire third quarter and much of the fourth, but the Wolves found ways to move the ball and score in the closing minutes.

H-LP will take a perfect 10-0 record in the next round against Arcadia-Westside-Vail (Ar-We-Va) next Friday night (Nov. 4) at Lake Park. Ar-We-Va advanced by rallying to edge Newell-Fonda, 54-53.

Audubon 6 14 6 0 --- 26 H-LP 7 12 0 17 --- 36