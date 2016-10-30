JCC topped No. 5 Sibley East 42-14, while Fairmont topped No. 3 Luverne 20-6 in semifinals games on Saturday.

The finals matchup will be the first time JCC and Fairmont face off this season.

JCC 42, Sibley East 14

JACKSON -- A trio of second-quarter touchdowns Saturday afternoon by undefeated Jackson County Central put some separation between the top-seeded Huskies and fifth-seeded Sibley East in a hard-hitting Section 3AAA playoff semifinal high school football game at Swearingen Field.

JCC scored on its first offensive series, built a 28-7 halftime lead and put the game away with a pair of second-half touchdowns. The Huskies improved to 9-0 on the season with a dominating, 42-14, victory over a Wolverines squad, which defeated fourth-seeded Worthington in the section quarterfinals four days earlier (Oct. 25) on a muddy night at Trojan Field by a 19-0 final.

“I am really excited about how well we played, against a very good team,” summed up JCC head coach Tom Schuller about his team’s win Saturday. “Sibley East has run the ball hard on everyone they’ve played and our defense was faced with a strong challenge. Our guys responded with a great all-around team effort and we, for the most part, controlled the line-of-scrimmage and had success stopping the run.”

A defensive stand by the Huskies on Sibley East’s first series set an early tone, as the Wolverines went three-and-out before punting into the wind.

On JCC’s first offensive play of the game, senior quarterback Easton Bahr ripped off a 46-yard keeper out of the veer formation and a couple of plays later -- out of the wishbone -- senior running back Nico Feroni, a converted wider receiver, carried the ball across the goal line on a 12-yard touchdown scamper. Freshman kicker Keaton Storm, who finished the game a perfect six-of-six, tacked on the extra-point kick and with 7:48 left in the first quarter, the Huskies had a quick 7-0 lead.

“I thought that was really a key thing,” said Schuller. “We stopped them right away and then we were able to drive down the field and score. That was a strong start, both ways, for us.”

Highlights of the sustained 12-play, 82-yard drive – which took four minutes and 13 seconds -- were a 10-yard completion to Christopher, a 15-yard spinning run by Feroni and a 16-yard pass play to Lindley (who gained several yards after the catch) on a roll-out to the right by Bahr.

The Wolverines responded with some strong running by Kevin Durham, picking up a couple of first downs. But, a nice open-field tackle by Christopher put Sibley East into a fourth-and-six situation at the JCC 38. The Wolverines opted to go for it and Tvinnereim intercepted the pass, giving the Huskies the ball with 5:46 to play in the second quarter.

Feroni finished the day with a game-high 157 yards rushing on 15 carries.

A nice kick return by Lincoln Carpenter allowed Sibley East to start its next series at its 41-yard line. Five plays later, senior running back Brody Bates burst up the middle, ran though a couple of JCC tackle attempts and entered the end zone, completing a 32-yard touchdown run for the Wolverines. The kick by Scott Holmquist sliced the lead to 21-7 with 1:28 remaining in the second quarter.

Leading by three scores, the Huskies wanted to pound the ball on the ground in the third quarter, getting a 25-yard burst from Feroni. However, a well-timed interception by Sibley East’s Gavin Bates, who returned the ball from the Wolverine eight-yard line all the way to the 39, sparked a brief rally for the visitors.

It took the Wolverines just 75 seconds and four plays to move 61 yards, capped by a 48-yard scoring strike from Gavin Bates to Holmquist on a nifty catch-and-run. Holmquist’s PAT kick trimmed JCC’s lead to 28-14 with 7:27 to play in the third.

The rest of the game, however, was controlled by the Huskies who continued to make defensive stops. Pass interceptions by both Ryan Christopher and Jacob Christopher, along with big-time sacks by defensive linemen Darrius Johnson and Matt Strom, were among the highlight plays. Later, sophomore linebacker Zachary Neal sacked the Wolverines to the delight of the JCC crowd.

“Our defense was good down the stretch,” praised Schuller. “Our line put pressure on their quarterback, our linebackers were where they needed to be and Gumto did a nice job covering the field as our safety. It was a total effort by our guys on defense.”

Meanwhile, the Huskies added two insurance touchdowns -- both scored by the hard-running Tvinnereim, who rushed for 89 yards on just eight carries.

A wrestler with exceptional balance, Tvinnereim bounced off a pair of tacklers and broke free up the middle for a 47-yard TD burst on the first play following a Wolverine timeout. Storm’s fifth kick increased JCC’s lead to 35-14 with 5:55 showing on the third-quarter clock.

Tvinnereim’s third touchdown -- JCC’s sixth -- came on a two-yard plunge, capping an eight-play, 43-yard drive, with 6:37 left in the game. An 18-yard run by Tvinnereim was the big play of that drive, set up by Jacob Christopher’s pass interception near midfield.

Bahr passed for 129 yards and rushed for 55 (on 10 carries) as he accounted for 184 of JCC’s 435 yards of total offense (306 rushing). Feroni had 59 yards receiving, on two catches, to go along with his 157 on the ground, as he racked up a total of 216 yards.

Sibley East, which finished its season at 4-6, finished with a total of 247 yards of offense -- 80 by passing and 167, far below its season average, by rushing.

Sibley East 0 7 7 0 -- 14 JCC 7 21 7 7 -- 42Fairmont 20, Luverne 6

FAIRMONT -- The first half was evenly-matched, as Fairmont and Luverne went into halftime with a touchdown apiece, but Fairmont pulled away in the second half to top Luverne 20-6.

Nathan Kallenbach gave Fairmont a 7-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown run with 7:08 to go in the first quarter. Luverne answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Solomon Nielsen to pull within a point at 7-6 after they failed to convert a two-point try.

Near the end of the third quarter, Sam Schwieger returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to give Fairmont a 13-6 lead. Austin Schwidder added a 43-yard fourth quarter touchdown run to give Fairmont a 20-6 lead after a Kallenbach extra point.

Kallenbach had 10 carries for 20 rushing yards and a score and was 9-for-18 passing with 94 yards and two interceptions.

Fairmont’s leading rusher was Chris Fausch, who had 58 yards on six carries, followed by Schwidder who had 43 yards on his lone carry, and added 76 yards on five receptions.

Christian Engerman led Fairmont’s defense with 9.5 tackles, while Schwieger had 7 tackles as well as his special teams touchdown.

Kasyn Kruse led Luverne’s offense with 30 carries for 147 yards and had two interceptions on defense. Nielsen had 16 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Luverne 0 6 0 0 -- 6

Fairmont 7 0 6 7 -- 20