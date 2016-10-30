HBC and E/E’s victories set up a section final on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Southwest Minnsota State in Marshall. The game is a rematch of a thrilling regular season showdown that saw the Flying Dutchmen prevail 46-38 on Oct. 7.

H-BC 47, MLA 14

HILLS -- Rushing for 409 yards Saturday afternoon on 48 carries, Hills-Beaver Creek stormed to an impressive 47-14 victory over Mountain Lake Area in Section 3 9-Man high school football playoff action.

Improving to 8-2 for the season, the Patriots scored on their first four drives and later moved the ball across the goal line on three straight possessions after the No. 3 Wolverines had scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, and sliced H-BC’s lead down to 26-14.

H-BC, the section’s No. 2 seed, faces off with No. 1 Edgerton/Ellsworth in the section championship game at Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) in Marshall Nov. 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Glen Mattke Field.

The Flying Dutchmen (9-1) defeated Fulda, 50-7, to advance for their rematch with H-BC, a squad they defeated in a back-and-forth thriller by a 46-38 final at Edgerton on Oct. 7.

Saturday’s H-BC vs. MLA game started out with each team scoring on its first possession.

Patriots’ senior running back Isaiah Vis put the game’s first six points on the board with an 80-yard TD run on H-BC’s first play from scrimmage. Zach Scholten (three-of-five) was good on the extra-point kick and the hosts were leading, 7-0.

The Wolverines responded with a touchdown drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown pass from Levi Stoesz to sophomore tight end Zachary Spinks. A pass for the two-point conversion was incomplete.

Scholten put the finishing touches on an eight-play, 60-yard H-BC drive with a one-yard plunge and kicked the PAT for a 14-6 Patriots’ lead as the first quarter came to an end.

Early in the second quarter, after a jarring tackle and fumble recovery by H-BC senior linebacker Logan Leuthold (team-leading 11 tackles), Trenton Bass capped a seven-play march with a 38-yard TD run.

A bit later, Bass intercepted a Wolverine pass attempt and Scholten finished off another seven-play Patriot drive with a five-yard touchdown scamper.

Capitalizing on those two turnovers, H-BC owned a 26-6 halftime lead.

MLA played a solid third quarter, scoring the only points of the period when Stoesz and Kris Menken hooked up on four-yard pass for six and Stoesz ran the ball across for two more.

H-BC answered on its next series, as Scholten (six-of-10 passing for 58 yards, including a pair of touchdowns) tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Jed Burgers before running himself for the extra two points.

After a Wolverine turnover on downs, Bass (173 yards rushing on 15 carries) stretched the score with another 38-yard touchdown run.

H-BC’s final seven points came on a third-and-goal play from the MLA 10-yard line when Scholten’s TD pass was caught by Josh Kueter, followed by Scholten’s third good PAT kick.

Vis finished the game with 207 yards on 22 carries, giving him over 1,600 rushing yards for the season. Burgers (25 yards receiving) and Bass (17 yards) each caught a pair of passes.



Bass and freshman defensive end Jax Wysong helped shut down MLA’s ground game with nine and seven tackles, respectively, supporting Leuthold’s strong performance.

The Wolverines were able to gain 132 yards passing (15-of-31), but were held to a mere 70 yards rushing on 26 attempts, for a total of 202 total yards of offense on 57 plays. H-BC, meanwhile, racked up 467 total yards on 57 plays.

MLA 6 0 8 0 -- 14 H-BC 14 12 0 21 -- 47E/E 50, Fulda 7

EDGERTON -- Mason Sluis scored rushing, passing and defensively as Edgerton/Ellsworth easily topped Fulda 50-7 in Edgerton on Saturday.

Sluis scored three rushing touchdowns, had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Matt Mouw, and returned an interception for a touchdown. He had 91 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Jaden Bloemendaal had 17 carries for 152 yards, and scored a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s opening play to lead a Flying Dutchmen rushing attack that totalled 471 yards. Blake Van Dyke added 76 yards on the ground.

The physical Dutch defense limited the Raiders to fewer than two yards per carry, as they totalled 60 yards on 32 attempts. Fulda’s leading rusher was Brandon Everett with 11 carries for 40 yards.

Fulda 0 0 0 7 -- 7

E/E 22 16 6 6 -- 50