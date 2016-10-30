Trailing by four with 1:06 to go in the game, Cardinals running back Jared Lund capped a 9-play, 64 yard drive with a game-winning 1-yard run to put the Cardinals ahead 24-21.

And Lund’s heroics didn’t stop there. The Arrows got the ball back and drove down to the Cardinals 12-yard line, when Lund intercepted a pass to seal the game for his team.

Redwood Valley entered halftime with a 10-7 lead, after quarterback Dalton Siegfried -- who started in the absence of injured starting quarterback Mitchell Irlbeck -- connected with James Pendleton on a 24-yard touchdown pass and they kicked a field goal.

PA’s first-half score came on an 11-yard run by Dylan McCormick. He added another score in the third quarter to give the Arrows a 14-10 lead.

Then Redwood Valley’s dynamic 6-4 receiver Bailey Sommers made a leaping grab on a Siegfried pass that was tipped by a PA defender to give his team a 17-14 lead.

Pipestone Area answered with some trickery to take the lead back with 2:30 to go in the game. Wide receiver Tyl Woelber threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Carson to put the Arrows back on top, until the Cardinals put together their game-winning drive.

McCormick led the Arrows with 120 yards and two touchdowns on his 23 carries and had 14 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble on defense.

Siegfried finished the game 8-of-10 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns for Redwood Valley, while Bailey Sommers had three catches for 69 yard and a touchdown and James Pendleton had five catches for 73 yards and a score.

With the win, Redwood Valley (9-1) moves on to a section final matchup with Lakeview (8-2) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Lakeview defeated Yellow Medicine East 13-9 on Saturday to qualify.

PA 0 7 7 7 -- 21

RV 10 0 7 7 -- 24