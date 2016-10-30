High school football: Adrian tops SESM, MCC tops RRC

Adrian topped No. 4 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 20-0, while Murray County Central defeated No. 2 Red Rock Central 34-12.

ADRIAN -- Adrian wore down Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s with a suffocating defense and a four-headed rushing attack, and completely controlled the second half of its 20-0 victory over the Knights on Saturday in Adrian.

The Dragons defense held Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s to only 148 yards -- with only 54 in the second half -- and forced two Knights turnovers. Linebacker Landon Rogers and defensive end Zach Loosbrock set up shop in the SESM backfield, pressuring the quarterback and tackling runners in the backfield all game. Rogers had 10 tackles and a sack for the Dragons, and Loosbrock tallied a sack of his own. Adrian’s leading tackler was linebacker Dylan Gyberg with 12. Gyberg also recovered a fumble, and Zach Hendel had an interception.

“Our line played super today,” Adrian head coach Randy Strand said. “We did an excellent job of filling in with the linebackers -- we don’t have too many standout players, we just play really well as a group.”

The Knights opened the game utilizing a wildcat set with wide receiver Nathan Schroepfer at quarterback. It was fairly effective early, as Schroepfer racked up most of his 75 rushing yards out of that formation. But after Adrian established a lead, SESM was forced to pass and put quarterback Nick Strate under center.

The Dragons offensive attack was anchored by a running game that racked up 225 yards, and featured effective running by three running backs and quarterback Ryan Weineke. The QB led with 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 10 carries, while Frank Serrao had 54 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Gyberg had 48 yards and Nick Harder had 45 yards.

“If one back has the football, it means somebody’s blocking in front of them,” Strand said. “Our backs do a great job of blocking and our line played great today. They were getting leverage and moving the line of scrimmage on every play.”

Serrao scored the game’s first touchdown with 5:37 to go in the first quarter to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead. He took the handoff up the middle and the sea parted in front of him, as the offensive line cleared a path to the end zone as he scored on a 9-yard burst.

With the Dragons defense pitching a shutout, the scoring could have stopped there, but Wieneke added another score on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the next Adrian possession. It gave the Dragons a 12-0 lead with 1:31 to go in the first. He added another score on a 6-yard quarterback keeper late in the third quarter to make it 20-0 after he complete a pass to Tristian White for the two-point conversion.

Wieneke’s second score capped off a 13-play, 65-yard drive that ate up 8 minutes, 33 seconds to open the third quarter. After the defense forced a quick turnover on downs, the Dragons offense took back over 50 seconds later and ran out the clock in the third quarter, maintaining possession for over 11 minutes in the quarter.

“It’s tough to score if you don’t have the football,” Strand said. “We always pride ourselves on being able to get four or five yards a pop -- grind it out. We did that to perfection today -- just grinding out the tough yards.”

Things didn’t go much better for the Knights in the fourth quarter as they held the ball for only 2 minutes, 25 seconds. The Dragons running attack ground out the clock, consistently gaining three-to-four yards on each attempt. Gyberg was key to the run game in the fourth quarter, slamming it up the middle on six carries on the game’s final drive, which chewed up the final six minutes.

“I like to go out there and finish the game,” Gyberg said. “I like the ball in my hands. I like the pressure on.”

MCC 34, RRC 12

LAMBERTON -- Murray County Central quarterback Brady Kremer accounted for three touchdowns as the Rebels topped Red Rock Central 34-12 on Saturday.

Kremer threw two for two touchdowns and ran one in himself. He connected with Kellan Johnson and Cole Bassett on scoring throws.

Bassett and Johnson each added rushing scores.

MCC went into halftime with a 27-0 lead and maintained the shutout through the fourth quarter before RRC added two late scores.

Falcons QB Garrett Marsh threw a touchdown to Luke Engen and scored on a quarterback sneak. Marsh finished 7-for-16 with 79 yards.

RRC 0 0 0 12 -- 12