Cross Country: G-LR/CL takes fourth at Iowa state meet

Sieperda took third in the race with a time of 16:27.8, behind only Ogden’s Andrew Stumbo (15:53.6) and Garner-Hayfield/Ventura’s Reece Smith (16:02.2). Anderson finished sixth, with a time of 16:38.27 for G-LR/CL.

Austin Henning took 37th for G-LR/CL, finishing in 17:55.4, Blake Johnson took 49, with a time of 18:04.8, Taeron Olson finished 54th, with a time of 18:17.0, Luke Schriever took 61st, finishing in 18:24.9, and Josh Haken rounded out the team’s runners with a time of 18:39.6, good for 75th. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s total time was 1:27:23.7 and its total places were 148.

Mid-Prairie/Wellman won the 2A boys team crown with a total score of 98.

Dawson Jacobsma from Sheldon finished 49th in the 2A boys race, with a time of 17:41.1.

In the Class 1A girls race, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Emily Jungers finished 64th with a time of 21:52.9. Kate Crawford from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City won the race with a time of 19:38.7.

In the Class 2A girls race, Sheldon’s Anessa Schoo finished 56th, with a time of 21:07.7. Mid-Prairie/Wellman’s Anna Hostetler won the race with a time of 17:57.7.