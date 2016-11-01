The Arrows topped worthington in four sets hard-fought sets, while Jackson County Central swept Luverne without much trouble.

The subsection final is Thursday at 7:30 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

PA 3, Worthington 1

WORTHINGTON -- Pipestone Area and Worthington were evenly matched and played four close sets, but the Arrows got the upperhand, winning 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20.

The Trojans took the second set and came close in the third, but it just wasn’t enough to top a strong PA squad.

“It was just close and back and forth,” Worthington head coach Jessica Hogan said. “Pipestone just made a few more plays that we did. It was just two good teams, very equally matched and they came out on top.”

Shelby Bloemendaal and Alexis Evans each tied for the team lead with 11 kills for the Arrows, while Tiffany Evans had nine.

Hailey Borman had 20 set assists for PA, while Morgan Taubert had 18.

Bloemendaal also led in digs with 23, while April Halpert had 16.

Darian Leddy had five blocks for PA.

Worthington had a balanced night at the net, as Abbi Mulder had seven kills, Emily Shaffer had seven kills, Maddi Woll had five and Emma Thuringer had five. Mulder had five blocks, while Thuringer had four.

Anneke Weg led the Trojans with 28 set assists and was 12-for-15 serving with three aces.

Paige Heidebrink led Worthington from the service line, putting 17-of-19 serves in play, with two service aces.

JCC 3, Luverne 0

JACKSON -- Abby Benson and Lacey Wacker came up big for Jackson County Central as it topped Luverne in 25-14, 25-16, 25-9 in Jackson on Tuesday.

Benson led the Huskies with 15 kills and 11 digs, while Wacker led with 22 set assists and had 12 kills of her own.

Natalie Neal also had 11 digs for JCC, and was 16-for-18 serving with six service aces.

Emily Paplow was a perfect 14-for-14 from the service line for the Huskies, with two aces and had two digs.

Tiara Menke, Alexa Palmer, Abby Buschena, and Wacker all had blocks.

Madison Crabtree, Katie Kracht and Ariel DeBeer all had perfect nights from the service line for the Cardinals. Crabtree was 8-for-8, Kracht was 8-for-8 and DeBeer was 6-for-6.

Lexi Ferrell led Luverne with eight kills, while Crabtree and Hailey Franken each had three.

JCC is now 21-8 overall on the season, with a Big South Conference record of 5-1.