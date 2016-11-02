Meanwhile, 60 miles to the southwest, the tradition-rich Luverne girls are returning to a Class A state high school cross country meet as a team entrant for the ninth time since 2000. With recent trips in 2011, 2013 and 2015, this is the fourth time in the past six years that the Cardinals have brought seven runners to the elite event, which caps the season for the state’s best long-distance runners over sloping terrain.

In contrast to the Windom boys -- who placed a trio of seniors among the top-eight finishers at last week’s Section 3A meet -- the LHS girls are young, very young.

One senior, one sophomore, three eighth-graders and two seventh-graders make up Coach Pete Janiszeski’s section championship squad, which impressively repeated its title with a mere 42 points (1-2-10-11-18), outrunning rival Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd by 28 points and finishing 80 points better than third-place Canby/Minneota, also a traditional Section 3 power.

“We had a super day,”summed up Janiszeski, who ran on several state-meet teams with Canby two decades ago, including the 1995 state champion squad from Canby/Minneota/Lincoln HI. “Each one of our girls ran about as well as they are capable of, as all seven came through with good performances, earning themselves another trip to the state meet.”

The Eagle boys, likewise, enjoyed a phenomenal day, winning the section championship with a score of 69 (2-7-8-19-33) as senior John Irwin ran the challenging 5,000-meter Luverne course in 16:22.1 and repeated his second-place individual finish. Classmates Isaac Tade (seventh, 16:53.3 and Nickolas Green (eighth, 16:54.7) were also under 17 minutes as they both ran close to the leaders the entire distance, each finishing with a strong kick after scaling the course’s final steep hill.

“These boys are so deserving,” declared WAHS head coach Melissa Pletcher, a former Eagle cross country star herself with state-meet experience in 2002 and 2003. “Since the end of last season, they’ve put in the work it takes. They were all out for track in the spring and ran lots of miles over the summer.”

This fall, Pletcher scheduled mandatory Saturday practices, and those extra long runs paid dividends as the season progressed. The Eagles enjoyed fine team success in September but seem to have been really peaked as October unfolded, as the lead trio has continued to get better and the rest of the squad has been interchangeable and finishing close to each other.

Senior Jae Carlson has been improving steadily as Windom’s usual fourth runner, while the trio of junior Daniel Green, freshman Patrick Green and eighth-grader Cameron Alm have each been the fifth Eagle at different meets this season, and that kind of depth has helped the team win four team titles, including the small-school division of the Big South Conference.

Leading the Luverne girls is senior veteran Madison Schandelmeier, a three-time Section 3A individual champion, who will be running in her sixth consecutive state meet. Schandelmeier has finished in the top nine at St. Olaf three times, placing ninth in 2012 as an eighth-grader, sixth the next year as a freshman and had an impressive second-place state-meet finish as a sophomore in 2014.

Eighth-grader Regan Feit, this year’s sectional runner-up, finished 44th in her state-meet debut last year and sophomore Gabrielle Ferrell has been in the Top 40 three times in a row.

Seventh-graders Tenley Nelson and Brooklyn VerSteeg have emerged on the scene this fall and have often been the Cardinals’ third and fourth runners, placing 10-11, respectively, in the section race. Eighth-graders Cassie Flanagan and Autumn Nath are also fine runners, who helped the Cardinals place fourth as a team in last year’s state meet.

While five of Luverne’s girls ran at Northfield last year, Irwin was Windom’s only boy representative and placed 40th among the field of 176 finishing runners.

Irwin, Tade, the three Green brothers, Carlson and Alm will be seeking an upper-half team finish Saturday when they toe the line for a 10 a.m. start. “We’re really shooting for a top-five team finish,” said Pletcher, who showed her team the times from the other seven sectional meets which were run across the state last week. “We’re not satisfied with just getting there, we want to perform well at that level of competition, too.”

Windom developed its cross country tradition during the sport’s early years, earning eight state-meet trips in a 12-year span from 1960-1971 when the meet was a single-class event. Paired with Storden-Jeffers, the Eagles placed fourth as a team in the 1990 Class A Meet.

Joining the two area competing teams will be seven runners -- four girls and three boys -- who qualified individually to compete.

Murray County Central/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl, Windom senior Christianna Green, Pipestone Area senior Livia Wallace and PA junior Angel Martens each earned repeat trips by placing first, third, fifth and seventh, respectively, among runners not from Luverne or LQPV/D-B at the section meet.

It will be a fourth straight trip for Green, who will be joined this year by three brothers -- as her family will make up half of Windom’s eight-runner contingent. Christianna has placed 50th, 22nd and 73rd in her previous state-meet runs, highlighted by earning All-State (Top 25) honors two years ago as a sophomore.

Wallace, Gehl and Martens finished 36th, 61st and 70th, respectively, last year in their first state-meet appearances.

The Class A girls’ race begins at 11 a.m.

Representing the boys from the southern half of the section are PA senior Matthew Kennedy, Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson and MCC/F freshman Justin Clarke, who finished second, fifth and sixth, respectively at Luverne among runners not on Windom’s or LQPV/D-B’s teams.

A tremendously-improved runner, Kennedy finished fourth overall with -- by far -- a career-best time of 16:29.8. He placed 26th at last year’ section meet after finishing 45th two years ago at Madison

“Matthew’s improvement is the product of hard work, dedication and confidence,” summed up PA head coach Erin Clauson-Gordon. “His summer strength training and running has played a big part in his success this year. He’s stronger and has really prepared himself well, running an exceptional race in the section meet.”

An all-around athlete who has also had success in basketball and baseball, Knutson qualified for the state cross-country meet two years ago as a sophomore after finishing seventh overall in the section race at Madison. He will be striving to improve upon his 110th-place finish from his first race at St. Olaf.

Clarke, who has very good finishing speed, came on strong at the end of the season, running very well in his last three meets and will look to continue the long-lasting tradition of Rebels qualifying for and running well at the state meet.

There will be 16 teams of seven runners, plus an additional 64 qualifying individuals in each race, making for a total of 176 boys and 176 girls participating in the meet.