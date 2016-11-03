Search
    Prep volleyball: All-Red Rock Conference named

    By Daily Globe Today at 1:46 p.m.

    DAILY GLOBE

     

    Five Hills-Beaver Creek players have been named to the All-Red Rock Conference volleyball team for 2016.

    The Patriots captured the conference championship this fall with a perfect 10-0 record. Southwest Christian and Westbrook-Walnut Grove were both 8-2, Red Rock Central 7-3, Heron Lake-Okabena and Murray County Central 6-4. Edgerton was 4-6. Adrian, Fulda and Mountain Lake Area were 2-8 and Ellsworth was 0-10.

    Here are the all-conference players designated by school and grade.

    Hills-Beaver Creek

    Mekayla Kolbreck (12), Avery Van Roekel (12), Jasmine Lingen (12), Avery Wysong (11), Sidney Fick (10)

    Southwest Christian

    Leah Buys (12), Emily DeGroot (12), Sydney Van Hulzen (11)

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove

    Cassidy Mischke (12), Makenna Takle (12), Emma Woelber (12)

    Red Rock Central

    Rachel Kedl (12), Ramsey Piotter (12)

    Heron Lake-Okabena

    Brooke Freking (12), Gabrielle Stenzel (12), Kiana Leighty (11)

    Murray County Central

    Brooklyne Miller (12), Mallory Loosbrock (12)

    Edgerton

    Halle Wassink (12)

    Adrian

    Kasie Tweet (9)

    Fulda

    Kasey Hermeling (12)

    Mountain Lake Area

    Marta Stoesz (11)

    Here are the honorable mention candidates:

    Hills-Beaver Creek -- Ashley Esselink (12)

    Southwest Christian -- Chantel Groen (12)

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove -- Grace Woelber (10)

    Red Rock Central -- Hannah DeCock (11), Haley Simonson (10)

    Heron Lake-Okabena -- Sarah Madsen (12)

    Murray County Central -- Elise Rohrer (10)

    Edgerton -- Jordyn Smit (12), Chynna Berning (11)

    Adrian -- Miah Kunkel (10)

    Fulda -- Camryn Baumhoefner (11)

    Mountain Lake Area -- Emily Jahnke (12)

    Ellsworth -- Hannah Kramer (12)

