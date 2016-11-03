Prep volleyball: All-Red Rock Conference named

The Patriots captured the conference championship this fall with a perfect 10-0 record. Southwest Christian and Westbrook-Walnut Grove were both 8-2, Red Rock Central 7-3, Heron Lake-Okabena and Murray County Central 6-4. Edgerton was 4-6. Adrian, Fulda and Mountain Lake Area were 2-8 and Ellsworth was 0-10.

Here are the all-conference players designated by school and grade.

Hills-Beaver Creek

Mekayla Kolbreck (12), Avery Van Roekel (12), Jasmine Lingen (12), Avery Wysong (11), Sidney Fick (10)

Southwest Christian

Leah Buys (12), Emily DeGroot (12), Sydney Van Hulzen (11)

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Cassidy Mischke (12), Makenna Takle (12), Emma Woelber (12)

Red Rock Central

Rachel Kedl (12), Ramsey Piotter (12)

Heron Lake-Okabena

Brooke Freking (12), Gabrielle Stenzel (12), Kiana Leighty (11)

Murray County Central

Brooklyne Miller (12), Mallory Loosbrock (12)

Edgerton

Halle Wassink (12)

Adrian

Kasie Tweet (9)

Fulda

Kasey Hermeling (12)

Mountain Lake Area

Marta Stoesz (11)

Here are the honorable mention candidates:

Hills-Beaver Creek -- Ashley Esselink (12)

Southwest Christian -- Chantel Groen (12)

Westbrook-Walnut Grove -- Grace Woelber (10)

Red Rock Central -- Hannah DeCock (11), Haley Simonson (10)

Heron Lake-Okabena -- Sarah Madsen (12)

Murray County Central -- Elise Rohrer (10)

Edgerton -- Jordyn Smit (12), Chynna Berning (11)

Adrian -- Miah Kunkel (10)

Fulda -- Camryn Baumhoefner (11)

Mountain Lake Area -- Emily Jahnke (12)

Ellsworth -- Hannah Kramer (12)