JCC, the top seed, blitzed No. 2 seed Pipestone Area 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11 at Windom High School. At no time did PA appear ready to grab one of the games and run with it -- JCC was just that good.

“I think we prepared really well for it. We weren’t ready for the season to be over,” said 5-10 junior middle hitter Tiara Menke. “It’s a great feeling.”

Jackson County Central advances to the Section 3AA championship, with a state tournament berth on the line, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall. The Huskies will go against the North’s top seed, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, which defeated Litchfield on Thursday.

JCC started quickly against Big South Conference rival Pipestone Area, moving out to a 5-1 lead in the first game. The lead expanded to 13-4 as the Huskies settled comfortably in their offense while the Arrows struggled to get into theirs. Meanwhile, PA was unable to put up consistent blocks. Arrow Kiaya Alderson demonstrated some fine play up front midway through the game, but it wasn’t enough to get her team close.

Hard, low serving by the Huskies moved them out to another 5-1 lead in the second game. Pipestone Area cut it to 10-7 later on, but the Huskies increased the margin through synchronized blocking and tipping. Molly Brinkman finished the set on a short serving run.

Finally, Pipestone Area got off to a good start in the third game. But JCC overcame a 3-1 early deficit with five straight points for a 6-3 lead. The game was 7-7 at one point, then JCC got behind some Lauren Murphy serves and strong net play by Abby Buschera, Lacey Wacker and Abby Benson to put the Arrows away.

“I think we played just really well,” Menke said. “We passed, we were aggressive. We weren’t scared to play. We knew what we were doing.”

JCC head coach Deidre Wierson said Pipestone Area’s fighting spirit meant that her squad had to do several things well to stay in front.

“The last two times we played ‘em -- they’re a really good team. Jamie (PA head coach Jamie Juhl) does a great job with them. They play scrappy defense and they really utilize the middles. So we thought we really had to serve well. And tonight we kept that away from them because of our aggressive serving,” Wierson said.

Murphy was 22-for-22 serving with three aces. Emily Paplow was 14-for-14 with three aces and Brinkman was 10-for-10 with one ace.

Wacker, who had 16 set assists, led the Huskies with 15 kills while Abby Benson had 13 and Menke six. Benson also had 13 digs. Alexa Palmer had five blocks and Murphy contributed 26 set assists.

The key, said Wacker, was JCC volleyball.

“We just had to play our game,” she said. “We had to win our serve and pass game. We passed really well, so we were able to do that.”

For Pipestone Area, April Haupert was 8-for-8 serving and Taylor Nesvold was 7-for-7. Morgan Taubert had seven set assists and Kayli Borman had six. Alderson had seven kills and Shelby Bloemendaal added five. Bloemendaal and Nesvold each had nine digs.

Thursday’s lack of drama might have taken some excitement away from the fans assembled at WAHS, but to Wierson, it meant that the Huskies are on message.

“I think the key for us is to just keep playing together as a team,” said Wierson. “I think the southwest part of the state is very strong. You’re on your best game, because the other players on the other side are bringing their best games as well.”