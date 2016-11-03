The Panthers topped Windom Area in three sets 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 in the Section 3A South final, and will move on to face Minneota on Saturday at 6 p.m. at SMSU.

Senior setter Gabbie Gervais controlled the game, setting up the hitters who played a balanced game at the net. Sydney Lanoue had 12 kills, Evy Dolan had 10, Kendra Ludeman had eight and Sidney Karbo had six. Gervais had 32 set assists. Lanoue, Dolan and Karbo each had a block.

“It was a great game,” Lanoue said. “I thought our passers did good and I was able to get us in system. We didn’t need to have long rallies. It was fun to get it done in three.”

Windom Area hung around early in all three sets, but right around the mid-point, T-M-B took control and shut the door. The Panthers won 12 of the final 16 points in the first set, 11 of the final 14 points in the second set and five of the final six to seal the third-and-deciding set.

The Eagles showed some fight in a back-and-forth third set that saw the score tied seven times. They jumped out to an early 4-0 lead but yielded four straight points to T-M-B for the first tie. They went back-and-forth, with neither team winning more than two-consecutive points, until with the score tied 10-10, the Panthers went on a tear and took a 20-13 lead. But WA fought back again and came within two points at 21-19, before T-M-B finished it 25-20 with a kill by Lanoue.

“It feels good to get the gold medal,” Lanoue said. “There’s no other way to describe it. It just feels good.”

Four Panthers were perfect from the service line. Kaylee Kirk was 16-for-16, Karbo was 12-for-12 with an ace, Lanoue was 12-for-12 with an ace, and Gervais was 11-for-11. Lexi Tauer had two service aces, while going 13-for-15.

Kirk’s consistency at the service line helped to propel T-M-B to a big lead in the third set, as it went on a 5-0 run with her at the line, which gave it a 14-10 lead. She also was at the line for a 6-0 run that put the Panthers out in front 19-10 in the first set.

Karbo and Kirk played great games defensively for T-M-B as Kirk had 15 digs and Karbo had 13.

Junior hitter Porsha Porath showed her talent at the net for Windom Area, as she had 13 kills. Madison Maras added six kills and Becca Hacker had four. Hacker also had 12 set assists, tying for the team lead with Halle Jackson.

With the loss, Windom Area finishes its season 21-11.

The Panthers move ahead to 27-7 and ready themselves for a matchup with Section 3A North subdivision champion Minneota, which topped MACCRAY in four sets on Thursday. The Vikings are 26-6, including a Sept. 8 sweep of T-M-B. The Panthers hope to avenge that early-season loss, but they won’t let the pressure of the big matchup get to them.

“We need to just go in there and play our game,” Lanoue said. “We can’t let the pressure get to us and think ‘Oh, this is the game to go to state.’ We have to just play the volleyball that we know how to play.”