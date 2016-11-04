Section 3A football final: MCC rallies, edges Adrian in OT

Adrian, with its first possession of OT at Mattke Field on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University-Marshall, scored on a fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line when quarterback Ryan Wieneke found Alex Loosbrock in the near right corner of the end zone. But the Dragons missed on their 2-point conversion try when Wieneke came up short on a rollout and run again to the right side.

Then it was the Rebels’ turn to take over at the 10. They scored on a second-down play as running back Zach Aanenson -- who pushed forward for eight yards on first down -- rambled over from two yards. Woldt, who had booted two previous point-afters before missing his third, split the uprights and the Rebels pulled off their second straight upset -- and the school’s first football state tournament berth since 2000.

Woldt was lying flat on the ground, face up, when his ecstatic teammates’ reactions let him know what he had done.

“I thought I lost the game,” he recalled about his miss after the trophy presentation and the celebration started to die down. At the time, his mind raced toward a possible final outcome that could have gone against his team.

“I thought it wasn’t going to be good,” said the lanky 6-2 soph. “I was thinking how could it happen after I make the first two. That was my first miss, actually (of the season).”

Then came the overtime kick.

“I just knew I had to make it. I don’t think I was thinking much, I think,” he said. “It went through the middle and then I got hit. So I didn’t really see what happened. Then I felt a bunch of players jumping on me. It was pretty cool.”

Murray County Central, the third seed in the Section 3A tournament, upset No. 2 Red Rock Central 34-12 in the semifinals. In a regular season matchup with the Dragons, the Rebels were beaten 18-8. Top-seeded Adrian appeared ready to roll to victory again on Friday when it controlled most of the action early and led 20-7 in the second quarter. But the Rebels, who scored on two big plays in the first half -- on passes of 49 and 32 yards -- added a 20-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels thought they were physically manhandled by Adrian in the first half, and they toughened up for the second.

“Adrian came out with a great game plan. They were physical. They owned it,” said MCC head coach Patrick Freeman.

At halftime, the Rebels decided to load the box more on defense. They widened out their defensive ends. And they became determined not to miss so many offensive blocking assignments.

But the real key to victory, Freeman said, was not so much the halftime speech but the MCC players themselves.

“It’s this group. Thirty-four guys buying into the system. And they’re doing it together,” said the coach.

Murray County Central (8-3) will open state tournament play at 7 p.m. Friday in New Prague against the Section 1 champ. Rushford-Peterson will play Fillmore Central today at 5 p.m. for the Section 1 title.

In the Section 3A showdown in Marshall, Adrian took advantage of a short field (due to a pass interference call) to score the game’s first touchdown with 6:35 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard Wieneke quarterback sneak. Dylan Gyberg ran in the 2-point conversion.

MCC answered less than three minutes later when, on a third-and-long, quarterback Brady Kremer heaved a long prayerful pass toward Garok Gatchay near the right sideline. Gatchay, a 6-2, 185-pound senior wide receiver, wrestled an Adrian defender for the catch, somehow stayed in bounds, and stepped the remaining 15 yards into the end zone. Woldt’s point-after was good.

In the second quarter, several plays after Adrian punter Landon Rogers gained a first down running after setting up to punt near midfield on fourth down, Wieneke scored again on a 4-yard run. The ensuing conversion try, a pass, failed.

Adrian scored again with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter on a 4-yard Dakota John carry.

But again, lightning struck for MCC when, with 1:42 remaining in the third, Cole Bassett threw deep over the middle to Justin Benda who caught it in stride over his shoulder and fell into the end zone. Woldt’s second PAT made the score 20-14.

Thus, MCC went into halftime within striking distance despite being outgained 154-27 on the ground.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Rebels bottled lightning for a third time near the 9-minute mark of the fourth. It came on a fourth-and seven play at the Dragons’ 20-yard line. Kremer handed off to Bassett, who pitched to Kellan Johnson, who threw left to a wide-open Kremer. After Woldt’s extra point hit the crossbar, keeping the score knotted at 20-20, nobody scored again until overtime.

MCC won the overtime coin toss and elected to go on defense. Adrian’s Frank Serrao ran for three yards on first down, Gyberg ran for four on second down and Serrao lost two yards (MCC standout senior defender Mason Whitehead delivered the first hit) on third down. On fourth down, Wieneke rolled right and found the 6-4, 195-pound Loosbrock stationed like a statue in the corner. Wieneke ran out of real estate, however, on his conversion carry.

On MCC’s first play of its OT possession, Kremer threw a wobbly off-balance pass into the end zone that fell incomplete. But there were two penalties on the play -- one was holding against MCC and the other was pass interference against Adrian.

They offset. So MCC had first down over. Aanenson, who finished the game with 71 yards rushing on 19 attempts, carried twice and the game was teed up for Woldt to win.

Final totals showed Adrian with 217 yards rushing and 15 net yards passing compared to MCC with 132 yards rushing and 134 through the air. Serrao was the game’s top runner, with 111 yards on 25 carries. Johnson, who had no carries in the first half, finished with 35 yards on six totes and his Rebel teammate, Bassett carried 11 times for 32 yards.

Kremer completed five of eight passes for 82 yards. Wieneke hit on three of seven for 15.

Whitehead was in on 11 tackles for MCC. John led Adrian with 12.

“We play together. We play for each other. We don’t play as individuals,” said Whitehead after the game. “The key was physicality. That was the key to it, in the first half. I think our seniors hit it hard, we wanted to play again. We didn’t want it to be the last weekend.”

Whitehead said he knew Woldt would come through if he had another extra point opportunity. The miss, he said, “pushed me harder. When we got this far, we weren’t going to be stopped.”

MCC 7 7 0 6 -7 -- 27Adrian 8 12 0 0 6 -- 26