Iowa 8-Player state tournament: H-LP bound for UNI-Dome

“Well, I was crying, so emotions were running pretty high, you could say,” said Perkins, a junior quarterback on Harris-Lake Park’s football team. “It’s just great. It’s a good feeling.”

Perkins’ tears of joy came as the Wolves defeated Ar-We-Va 44-36 Friday night in the state quarterfinals to punch the school’s first-ever visit to the UNI-Dome.

“It feels great, it’s the first time we’ve ever done this,” H-LP running back Trevor Gunderson said. “It’s just amazing how much work we put in to get to this point. We had close games during the season that we pulled out and in the playoffs here, this game and the last game. I’m just proud of our guys.”

Coming into the game, the Wolves knew they were going to have to rely on their run game. And Gunderson delivered. The junior carried the ball 39 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Gunderson also threw a 22-yard touchdown to Perkins and finished with 357 all-purpose yards.

“We were going to take what they gave us. The run was open right away, so that’s what we took,” Gunderson said. “The blockers did really good and opened the holes, so did the ends and Keegan (Carpenter). Then Bryce was really good with the pass, so it really makes them have to key on a lot of things. We can do a lot of things.”

The Rockets took the early lead on an opening-drive touchdown. H-LP answered with a 29-yard field goal by Dalton Nicks as the first quarter ended with little scoring.

However, on H-LP’s opening possession of the second quarter, the Wolves used Gunderson on the ground and in the passing game as he had a reception for 23 yards and ran six times for 38 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run.

“Our goal was to get (Alex Kock) blocked, he was their leading tackler. We also had to get (Zach Kraus) blocked,” H-LP lineman Braeton Nitzschke said. “We knew if we got the middle linebackers blocked that we could pull off big runs and that was our goal the whole game. That’s what our coach says, you don’t need the big play every time, you need the consistent five yards.”

Rocket quarterback Jake Danner (23-for-38 passing, 230 yards) -- who scored four rushing touchdowns and threw another -- scored on the ensuing possession before Gunderson answered with a 33-yard touchdown, giving the Wolves the lead.

With 22 seconds until half, the Wolves marched 44 yards as Perkins threw a 13-yard touchdown to Cale Hellinga with less than a second left as H-LP led 24-14 at halftime.

The Wolves started the second half with the ball and scored in four plays as Gunderson threw a 22-yard touchdown to Perkins (9-of-13 passing, 105 yards) on a halfback pass.

“We’ve done that one other time this season,” Perkins said. “It’s fun to be on the receiving end of a couple touchdowns, it’s pretty fun.”

On the next Rocket play, Nitzschke intercepted a Danner pass and took it to the end zone for a quick score.

“We ran a twist and our end went in and I went out,” Nitzschke said. “I just read it, read the quarterback’s eyes and saw it and went for it.”

Gunderson tacked on another touchdown in the third as the Wolves were up 44-14. However, they knew the Rockets had a comeback in them. Ar-We-Va did just that, scoring in the final 30 seconds of the third and then tacking on another score early in the fourth. The Rockets scored again in the final two minutes and were within a touchdown.

However, after each score, the Wolves were able to recover multiple onside kicks, preventing any bigger momentum swings.

“I always say this, I don’t know how much truth there is to it, but that’s what I say,” H-LP head coach Lane Gunderson said. “I’m always so fortunate we have our baseball guys in the front line because they are so used to getting ground balls if there is a bad hop.”

The final kick did take a bad hop, but Hellinga was able to outjump the defender to come away with the ball to seal the Wolves’ trip to Cedar Falls and the semifinals.

“It hasn’t exactly sunk in 100 percent yet,” Perkins said. “But it’s an amazing feeling just knowing all the hard work that me and my teammates have put in and it finally paid off. That’s been our goal all year and our goal since we’ve been playing football since third grade.”

H-LP will play Fremont-Mills on at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 10 in the state semifinals.

“We found a way to win,” Coach Gunderson said. “That’s what these guys do, they just work as hard as they can and keep playing no matter what happens. It’s awesome. I’m just so happy for the guys, I’m just so happy we won this game and everything else that goes with it.”

Ar-We-Va 7 7 8 14 -- 36Harris-Lake Park 3 21 20 0 -- 44