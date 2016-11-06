Windom’s finishes fourth with a total of 166

That competitiveness among Windom’s squad certainly helped the Eagles perform well Saturday in the meet’s team competition.

Defending champion Mora’s total of 93 (5-7-9-28-44) edged perennial power Perham’s score of 99 (11-13-17-22-36) by just six points for the team title.

LaCrescent, paced by 1-3 scores up front, along with 30-40-49 from its third, fourth and fifth runners, notched a third-best score of 123.

Windom’s top three (Irwin, Green and Tade) were ninth, 38th and 43rd overall, but in the team scoring -- counting only the placings of the runners from the 16 competing teams -- they were scored in places 6-18-21, giving the Eagles a mere 45 points among their top three.

Completing Windom’s fourth-place scoring total of 166 (6-18-21-60-61) were senior veteran Jae Carlson (117th overall, 60th team scoring) and eighth-grader Cameron Alm (119, 61) with nearly identical times of 17:53.6 and 17:53.7.

“We knew our top three would be up close to the front and give us low numbers,” said Eagles’ head coach Melissa Pletcher. “We needed Jae to come through and run under 18 minutes again, which he did, and we wanted Cameron to try to stick right with Jae, which he did.”

Pletcher noted that Alm, who missed a couple of meets with a foot injury in the middle of the season, came through with a great effort Saturday, helping Windom reach its goal of making the top five.

“Getting fourth was a super accomplishment for our boys, who have worked so hard to become good cross country runners,” Pletcher said. “To be among the top 25 percent of the teams who qualify for the state meet is something we can be proud of. It took a real team effort, like we’ve had throughout a very satisfying season.”

Freshman Patrick Green (144, 83, 18:16.1) and junior Daniel Green (166, 102, 18:45.9) were Windom’s sixth and seventh runners Saturday, as all seven Eagles ran the course under 19 minutes.



West Central was fifth in the team standings, 20 points behind Windom, with 186 points, while Section 3A runner-up LQPV/D-B was a close sixth with a score of 190 (10-20-34-57-69).

Minnehaha Academy was seventh with 201, followed by Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (205), Lake City (209), Trinity School at River Ridge (227), Pequot Lakes (236), Mankato Loyola/Cleveland (237), Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin (257), Ely (264), St. Cloud Cathedral (360) and New London-Spicer (360).

Kenned, Knutson, Clarke run well for Section 3A South

While Van Eps, Freetly, Wollum, Menz and TeBeest joined LQPV/D-B’s seven runners in representing the northern half of Section 3A, Kennedy, Knutson and Murray County Central/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke joined Windom’s seven in representing the section’s southern half.

Kennedy, running in his first-ever state cross country meet, when out fast with a 5:05.6 opening mile, positioning himself in 26th place. He was 30th at two-miles (10:40.2) before finishing 34th overall -- 17th among the 64 qualifying individuals -- with his time of 16:56.7.

Knutson ran a very steady race from start to finish, as he was 40th at the mile (5:10.5), 42nd at two miles (10:47.9) and claimed 41st (17:01.1) with a fast finishing-kick, improving 69 places from two years ago when he finished 110th with a time of 17:37.1.

Clarke was 85th after one mile (5:20.5), lost a little distance in the second mile (97th, 11:11.8), but passed several runners in the final 1.1 miles, finishing 89th overall with a time of 17:35.3.

“Justin’s third mile was very good,” summed up Dominick Damm, MCC’s long-time coach, who ran on back-to-back state runner-up teams for Heron Lake-Okabena-Lakefield in 1992 and 1993. “He restrained himself well on the first mile, not getting caught up in going out too fast. Justin slipped back a little on that second mile -- out on the prairie loop where no spectators were -- but he came back strong going up the hill through the woods. After getting that experience, Justin (along with his several of his teammates) has big plans for next year.”