“I hate getting touched, I’m not a hugging person,” Gervais said. “But after we make it to the state tournament, I hug everyone. Some people I don’t even know and I’m like, ‘yes, I’ll hug you.’”

And while Gervais couldn’t keep track of the number of people she hugged following T-M-B’s 3-0 victory over Minneota on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University, she could remember the best hug -- the one immediately after she received her section championship medal. That one went to her coach -- and mother -- Katie Gervais.

“That’s always the best hug,” Gabbie said. “Me and mom don’t hug much. I love having her as a coach and she’s tougher on me and it’s made me where I’m at today. When we get that common goal we’ve been working toward, there’s nothing better. It’s going to be a good night in our house.”

The Panthers (28-7) earned the second seed in the Class A state volleyball tournament and will face Kimball Area at 3 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“It feels amazing,” T-M-B senior Lexi Tauer said. “We worked so hard this year to try to get back to where we were last year. It’s exciting, but it’s very emotional too. At the end all of us were so happy and we were crying. It’s a new year and a new team. We worked together and it feels amazing.”

The sweep didn’t come easy for the Panthers as each game was close. The first was 25-19, the second was 25-23 and the third was 25-22.

“We knew we had to go in and we couldn’t overlook them,” T-M-B’s Sydney Lanoue said. “I thought our passers did really good so we could be in system and keep the pressure on them. Overall, both teams battled and it was a good match.”

The two teams had played once before this season, with the Panthers earning a sweep on Sept. 8.

“They have gotten a lot better this year,” Katie Gervais said. “Minneota, from the first time we played them, has really improved. They have built a lot of confidence in those young kids. They didn’t play with that confidence when we played them and the sets were pretty close at the beginning of the year. We thought their skills have gotten better, this is going to go five. The second and third set could have gone either way.”

After T-M-B took the first set, the teams were tied at 23-all in the second set following back-to-back kills by Minneota’s Lydia Sussner. However, Lanoue answered with a tip for a point and a kill to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

“I have to give credit to my passers and setter,” said Lanoue, who finished with 22 kills. “They had a great night. They really set me up and it was awesome. I’m so proud of them.”

T-M-B jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the third set, but the Vikings rallied back as the game was tied at 22-all.

Lanoue followed with a kill and after a hitting error by Minneota, Tauer went back to serve. The senior defensive specialist delivered an ace, sending the Panthers back to state.

“That was so exciting,” Tauer said of her ace. “I was just worried about getting it in and it just felt great. We knew we had to work hard and push the last couple of points so they didn’t catch momentum in case we went to another set.”

And even though it’s the third consecutive trip to state, it doesn’t change the feeling.

“It feels like the first time we made it to state,” Katie Gervais said. “The first year we went to state, we probably weren’t favored to go to state. I don’t necessarily think we were favored now, it’s probably the expectation that we could make it. It was a different kind of pressure on the girls. They’ve worked so hard on this. These girls have been working together since third and fourth grade. I’m just so proud of them. This is a tough hurdle to get over, just getting to state.”

“It still brings tears to my eyes,” Lanoue added. “It’s such an incredible feeling that it will never get old no matter how many times it happens.”

The Panthers finished second two years ago and fourth last year. They are looking for their first state title since 2004.

“It starts in practice on Monday,” Gabbie Gervais said. “We don’t have time for breaks. This is a short turnaround. We just have to keep doing the things and work on our skills. Like tonight, we can’t give up on plays. We just have to have each other’s back like we have the last couple of games.”