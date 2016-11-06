Girls cross country: Luverne places fourth at State CC meet

One of the girls that Gehl passed near the end was Luverne senior Madison Schandelmeier, who won her third straight Section 3A race in impressive fashion and was in ninth place coming out of the woods Saturday.

Schandelmeier finished 12th (19:27.3) earning an amazing fifth consecutive All-State distinction. She was 18th last year after finishing ninth, sixth and second the previous three years. Schandelmeier placed 28th overall as a seventh-grader in 2011, missing All-State by just three places.

“She has been so consistent and so impressive over a spectacular six-year career,” LHS head coach Pete Janiszeski said about Schandelmeier’s steady contributions. “Her leadership has meant a lot to our program, as our younger runners have looked up to her example and learned to do things the right way.”

Backing up Schandelmeier’s outstanding performance Saturday was eighth-grade teammate Regan Feit, who placed 23rd --- among a total of 176 finishers --- with a time of 19:43.6.

Feit finished 44th last year with a time of 20:14.8.

“Regan’s had some big-meet experience in both cross country and track,” said Janiszeski. “For her to compete that well and earn All-State honors is really great.”

Paced by the lead runs of Schandelmeier and Feit, who placed fourth and seventh, respectively, among the 112 runners representing the 16 teams, the Cardinals (4-7-32-40-65) finished fourth in the team standings with 148 points, nipping Pelican Rapids (149) by one point, while finishing just 21 points from third-place Annandale’s total of 127.

Fairmont (8-9-10-18-36) edged Perham (1-4-14-19-47), 84-86, for the team title.

“Fairmont ran lights out,” Janiszeski said. “So did Perham. We were hoping to get third and get up on the podium, but there are about 160 Class A girls teams in the state and finishing fourth is something to be proud about.”

Completing the scoring for the Cardinals were seventh-graders Tenley Nelson (65th overall, 32nd team scoring, 20:27.4) and Brooklyn VerSteeg (79, 40, 20:37.9), along with eighth-grader Cassie Flanagan (121, 65, 21:12.6). Sophomore Gabrielle Ferrell (125, 68, 21:15.4) and eighth-grader Autumn Nath (132, 71, 21:22.2) were close behind Flanagan, as the well-balanced Cardinals were the third team to have seven runners cross the finish line.

Howard Lake-Waverly was sixth in the team standings with 170 points, followed by Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd (193), Eden Valley-Watkins (214), Minnehaha Academy (230), Trinity School at River Ridge (240), Lanesboro/Fillmore Central (257), Lake City (273), Belle Plaine (300), Ely (332), West Central (345) and Proctor (420).

Redwood Valley’s Lauren Karnitz, Ortonville’s Carissa Vanderwal and two runners --- Emily Gillingham and McKenzie Ruether --- from Canby/Minneota were qualifying individual runners from the northern half of the section, while Gehl, Windom senior Christianna Green and a pair of Pipestone Area runners (senior Livia Wallace and junior Angel Martens) represented the southern half.

Wallace, who finished 36th last year with a time of 20:04.6, finished close to the top third Saturday, clocking a 60th-place time of 20:25.1 -- as the sixth-best finisher among the 22 competing Section 3A runners.

Green was running in her fourth consecutive state meet, placing 50th, 22nd and 73rd in her previous races. She was 73rd again Saturday, running the course in 20:34.4, moving up 18 places in the final 3,400 meters. Green was 91st at the mile mark with a time of 6:15.8.

Martens finished 70th in 2015 with a time of 20:36.2 She wasn’t able to match that this year, placing 128th, clocked at 21:16.2. She was 89th at the 1,600-meter mark with a time of 6:15.5.

Tierney Wolfgram, an eighth-grader from Minnesota Math and Science Academy, won Saturday’s race by 45 seconds with a time of 18:23.6. Martin County West eighth-grader Marisssa Whitehead utilized a blazing finish to claim second, clocked at 19:08.6, edging third-place finisher Perham senior Brynnan Covington (19:08.8).