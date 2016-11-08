2013 JCC graduate Michelle Van Epps recently wrapped up an incredible career at Dakota Wesleyan, 2015 graduate Kaylee Burmeister has received national recognition for her play as a sophomore on the highly-ranked Southwest Minnesota State University squad, and 2015 graduate Kathryn Nasby has been a defensive force for a Wartburg squad advancing to the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament.

Hometown connection leads to success for Van Epps

After a high school career in which she started for three years, won two sub-section championships and was voted first team All-State as a senior, Michelle Van Epps went on to even greater success as a collegian. The Lakefield native completed her career at Dakota Wesleyan this year ranked third all-time in set assists at the school with 3,263 in only three years.

“That meant the absolute world to me,” said Van Epps, who had a career-high 1,243 set assists this season. “It was pretty amazing. To become third on the all-time set assist list, that was awesome. I couldn’t do anything without the teammates. They are the ones that help me get the set assists and they are all amazing.”

She spent her freshman season at Iowa Lakes Community College before brand new head coach Lindsay Wilber recruited her to DWU in 2014. The coach -- formerly Lindsay Voss -- is also from Lakefield and played her high school volleyball at Heron Lake-Okabena-Lakefield before her college career at Augustana. Being from the same hometown, the new Tigers head coach knew how good Van Epps was, and knew she could contribute to her squad right away.

“Michelle has been our setter for three years,” Wilber said. “When I took this job three years ago, I knew that I needed a good setter to come in right away and help me turn this program around and get us on the winning side of things. It has been a good three years here.”

While Van Epps says she hadn’t met Wilber prior to going to Dakota Wesleyan, she says initially it was nice to know that they shared a common background.

“I didn’t know her until I came to Dakota Wesleyan,” she said. “But it was nice because I knew her mom. It was comforting to know that I still have support around the area and I wasn’t going in completely blind.”

The Tigers finished the 2016 season with an 18-14 record, a major turnaround from the 7-28 mark they put up in Van Epps and Wilber’s first season in 2014.The setter’s leadership and veteran presence was certainly key to the successful season.

“Her leadership is her biggest strength,” Wilber said. “She is able to control the other players, talk to the players and tell them where they need to be and what they need to do. She makes great decisions on the court.”

Now that her career is through, Van Epps will move back to Jackson with her fiance after she graduates from DWU with a degree in business marketing in December. She says they have already purchased a house and will be married in June.

“It’s nice to be done,” she said. “I get to graduate in December and start my life. But it’s weird not having anything at 3 o’clock anymore.”

She was one of seven seniors on the 2016 Tigers, and the squad has a number of holes to fill in 2017. And another former JCC volleyball player will look to seize the opportunity. Six-foot sophomore middle hitter Sydney Eddy saw some action this year, compiling 43 kills, and Wilber expects her role will expand moving forward. And the coach says she has her eyes wide open for more talent from the area.

“I know how good the volleyball is in that area,” the coach said.

Burmeister’s versatility garners national attention

Following a week that saw Kaylee Burmeister record 34 kills, a .492 hitting percentage and 4.25 kills per set over two victories against then-No. 2 Concordia St. Paul and Minnesota State Mankato on Oct. 14-15, she received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Player of the Week Award.

“It was an awesome opportunity,” the sophomore hitter said. “I honestly give all of my credit to the passers. I couldn’t have done anything without them to set me up. It’s a team thing, not just an individual thing .It’s all as a team.”

She is only the fifth Mustangs player to receive the award, and the first in 2016.

“She played at Concordia St. Paul and we beat them there, and she was very instrumental in that,” SMSU head coach Terry Culhane said. “And we went down to Mankato and played well there. She hit the ball very efficiently. She made hardly any errors throughout that weekend. Her numbers were outstanding. She hit close to .500, which is off the charts when you consider a lot of the outside kids hit .200.”

With a 22-4 overall record, the Mustangs are the fourth-ranked team in the AVCA Division II Poll and have not been ranked outside of the top-5 all season. Culhane says Burmeister’s versatility has been one of the keys to the team’s success.

“She is a six rotation outside,” the coach said. “She does a very nice job of performing all skills. For an outside hitter, she is hitting a very good hitting percentage -- one of the top four or five in our conference. She is a primary passer for us and a primary serve receiver. And she defends. There is nothing we do not ask her to do. It’s really hard to find kids capable of doing that nowadays. You can count on her in those six rotations.”

Even with the personal success Burmeister has had, she is reluctant to talk about her own awards. She is solely focused on the success of the team.

“It means a lot that I can contribute to this team,” she said. “I don’t see it as a me thing, it’s a team thing. We battle together. We always focus on playing our positions and then it will all come together and flow as a team.”

She is the third Burmeister to go from JCC to SMSU, after her sisters Whitney and Brooke, while her oldest sister, Leah, played Division I volleyball at Weber State. But she is making her own mark.

“She’s the third Burmeister we’ve had,” Culhane said. “She has done a nice job of coming in and making a name for herself.”

The Mustangs have two regular season matches left against University of Mary and Minot State before the NSIC conference tournament begins on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Nasby’s defense awarded

Wartburg sophomore defensive specialist Kathryn Nasby -- a 2015 JCC graduate -- was named to the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference team in 2016, and was named IIAC Defensive Player of the Week three times -- Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

Nasby led the Knights with 451 digs on the season, was third on the team with 30 service aces and third with 93 set assists.

She is a key member of a Wartburg squad that won the IIAC Conference Tournament on Nov. 5. and led the team with 26 digs in the 3-1 victory over Coe College in the final.

The Knights open the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament on Thursday in St. Paul against Gustavus Adolphus.