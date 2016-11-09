State prep football: Nothing comes easy now

“There are no easy ones now. When you’re down to the final eight, the cream comes to the top,” he said.

There’s nothing but cream now in Minnesota high school football. JCC is one of three area teams preparing for quarterfinal state contests this week.

The Huskies (10-0) will play 10-0 Rochester Lourdes at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. in the Class AAA quarters. Two other games involving Minnesota area teams are on tap for Friday. At 7 p.m., Edgerton/Ellsworth (10-1) plays defending 9-Man state champion Grand Meadow at Rochester Community and Technical College. Also at 7 p.m., 8-3 Murray County Central plays 10-1 Rushford Peterson in the Class A tournament at New Prague High School.

While the Huskies, Flying Dutchmen and Rebels are only beginning their state tournament experience, northwest Iowa 8-Player powerhouse Harris-Lake Park will bring a perfect 11-0 record into the Iowa state semifinals. The Wolves’ opponent today (Thursday, Nov. 10) at 12:06 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls will be 11-0 Fremont-Mills, Tabor.

Here’s a look at all the matchups:

No one can predict with any certainty who will come out on top in this game. But one thing is fairly certain: There will be a lot of yardage churned up in the running game.

In the Superlarks’ Section 1 championship game, 205-pound senior running back Christophor Bain gained 213 yards in a 47-21 win over Spring Grove. Meanwhile, fullback Zach Myhre added 129 yards rushing on his own.

Edgerton/Ellsworth, no stranger to ridiculous rushing numbers, compiled 369 yards rushing in its 30-12 Section 3A victory against Hills-Beaver Creek. It hasn’t been unheard-off for the Flying Dutchmen to roll up 500-plus yards against 2016 opponents.

Neither team is a stranger to state tournament football competition. The Dutchmen were state runners-up as recently as 2014.

The Superlarks have not only qualified for their fifth consecutive state tournament; they’ve won the last three state titles. No team has beaten the Larks -- who are ranked No. 1 in the state -- in 47 straight games.

They seem to be hitting on all cylinders now. In the Spring Grove game, they scored on seven of their nine possessions before taking a knee to end the game. They not only possess some exceptional running backs; their offensive line is overpowering.

Grand Meadow can also move the football through the air. Quarterback Brenn Olson threw for 104 yards and three TD’s in the section final.

Ninth-ranked Edgerton/Ellsworth received an outstanding rushing performance in the Hills-Beaver Creek victory from senior fullback Blake Van Dyke, who gained 216 yards on 19 carries. The Dutch, blessed with their own stellar line, can either ram the football down opponents’ throats or outrun them. Like the Superlarks, they’ve routinely shown that they can hit big pass plays when they choose to.

E/E and Grand Meadow played for the state title in 2014. The game was won by Grand Meadow 48-0.

The Murray County Central Rebels have made themselves impossible to ignore, but they drew the No. 3 seed in the Section 3A tournament.

After starting the season at 3-0, the Rebs lost three straight. Now they’re riding a five-game winning streak that includes a 34-12 triumph over second-seeded Red Rock Central and, most recently, Friday’s 27-26 overtime victory over top-seeded Adrian.

Sophomore kicker Mason Woldt’s perfect point-after kick following a Zach Aanenson touchdown carry in OT brought MCC back from a 20-7 second quarter deficit against the favored Dragons at Mattke Field on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Rebels appeared overmatched through much of the first half, but they toughened up physically in the second half on both sides of the football.

In the regular season, MCC was beaten 18-8 by the Dragons.

In the state tournament the Rebels open with a Rushford-Peterson team that edged Fillmore Central 22-21 in the Section 1A championship.

Just like in the MCC game, a point-after loomed large. With 6:54 remaining in the contest, the Trojans’ Jake Paulson blocked an extra point that would have tied the game.

Fillmore Central outgained Rushford-Peterson in total yards, 318-242. But running back Noah Carlson was a star, finishing with 130 yards with two touchdowns on 35 carries to pace R-P.

The only regular season loss sustained by Rushford-Peterson, ranked No. 9 in the final Minnesota Class A poll (MCC is unranked) occurred Oct. 19 against Goodhue, 28-21.

Class AAAJackson County Centralvs. Rochester Lourdes

Jackson County Central is the No. 2 team in Minnesota Class AAA football, and a year ago the Huskies advanced all the way to the state championship game, losing to Pierz 36-8.

Despite their lofty status, it hasn’t always been easy for JCC this year. The Huskies’ running back situation has been fluid, with inexperience and injuries to deal with on a weekly basis. Quarterback Easton Bahr is an outstanding passer and runner, however, and a sure-handed group of receivers -- not to mention a tough and aggressive line -- has helped the team stay undefeated.

But there have been many close games, including Friday’s 21-14 win over Fairmont in the Section 3AAA finals.

Rochester Lourdes, the No. 3-ranked team in Class AAA, demolished Cannon Falls 41-14. The Eagles missed the state tournament last year, but they’re back after having qualified every other year since 2011 and winning it all in 2014. Two Lourdes rushers gained more than 100 yards against Cannon Falls, with quarterback Noah Hillman getting 133 on 18 carries and running back Mason Hofstedt getting 108 on 20.

Schuller is very concerned with Hillman, who he calls “basically like a halfback playing quarterback.” But he’s growing ever more confident with the Huskies’ running attack, which has undergone changes almost weekly.

Senior Nico Feroni highlights the team’s running back issues. Until this year Feroni hadn’t played running back since he was a freshman, but on Oct. 14 because of depth issues, Schuller moved him from his wide receiver position back behind the line. He responded with a solid game against then-unbeaten Redwood Valley and continues to shine. In the playoff game against Fairmont, he rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.

Today, Schuller says the Huskies are a much better balanced team between the pass and the run.

“We’re trying to get better every week, and I think we have,” he said.

The 2016 state Class AAA tournament also includes Pierz, which is ranked No. 4 statewide.

The Harris-Lake Park football program has never played a game in that special place reserved for the best high school teams Iowa has to offer -- the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Until now.

H-LP defeated Ar-We-Va, Westside, 44-36 Friday in the state 8-Man quarterfinals in Lake Park -- the team’s second state tournament victory that moved the Wolves’ record to 11-0. But to actually play in the UNI-Dome, well, that’s when a team’s accomplishments really hit home.

Junior running back Trevor Gunderson rushed 39 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Ar-We-Va victory and also threw a 22-yard TD pass. The Wolves have a powerful, athletic offensive line, a tough, accurate passer in quarterback Bryce Perkins, and enough other special weapons to make veteran head coach Lane Gunderson feel that he can take advantage of mismatches routinely.

But, of course, nothing comes easy at this late stage of the football season, and on paper Fremont-Mills presents a uniquely dangerous challenge.

In 11 games this season, the Knights have battered every opponent. Their closest game, in fact, was a 29-point victory. They have recorded five shutouts on scores of 42-0, 71-0, 69-0, 75-0 and 69-0.

Fremont-Mills quarterback Mason Vanatta has completed 73 percent of his passes for 1,615 yards. Three running backs have run for at least 368 yards, with Jaeger Powers leading the way with 643 and a 9.2 per-carry average.

The winner of today’s semifinal will play in the championship, again at the UNI-Dome Nov. 17 at 10:06 a.m. Don Bosco-Gilbertville and Midland, Wyoming, play in the other semifinal game today.