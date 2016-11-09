State volleyball: Puzzle coming together for T-M-B

The team made a puzzle with their team picture on it, and each player received a piece of that puzzle.

“It’s just something we carry around to remember we are all a piece of the team,” said senior setter Gabbie Gervais.

Hopefully the puzzle pieces won’t get them in trouble with stadium security, like their trinkets from last season did.

“Last year, we had a card that said “unity in strength” and we had a bundle with six sticks and it said if one stick fell out it wouldn’t stay together,” Gervais said. “We brought that to the Xcel. We almost got kicked out of the Xcel for carrying around sticks.”

The Panthers head into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed, hoping to complete the state championship puzzle. They have a 28-7 overall record following a 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Section 3A final victory over Minneota on Saturday.

They play Section 5A champion Kimball Area in the first round. The Cubs are 20-13 and went into the section tournament as the section’s No. 2 seed. They went on to upset 5A No. 1 seed Braham in three sets.

The winner of the T-M-B vs. Braham matchup will move on to the semifinal to play the winner of No. 3 Caledonia vs. Cook County first-round game.

In the top half of the bracket, No. 1 Mayer Lutheran plays Stephen-Argyle Central, and No. 4 Heritage Christian plays No. 5 Underwood. The winners of each of those two games meet in the semifinal.

All tournament matches will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. First round matches are today at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and second round matches are Friday at at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The final is on Saturday at 1 p.m. and is preceded by the third-place game at 11 a.m.