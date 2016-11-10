State volleyball: T-M-B moves on to state semifinals

The Panthers got 10 kills from Kendra Ludeman, 10 from Sydney Lanoue, nine from Gabbie Gervais, eight from Sidney Karbo and six from Evelyn Dolan en route to straight-set victories over the Cubs. Scores were 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20.

T-M-B, 29-7 on the season and second-seeded in the state tourney, will play third-seeded Caledonia in the semifinals at 3 p.m. today ( Friday) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Caledonia. Caledonia defeated Cook County in another quarterfinal match, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17, to advance to 29-5.

Gervais had 29 set assists in T-M-B’s first-round triumph, and she also had eight digs. Lanoue added 13 digs while teammates Kaylee Kirk had 17 digs and Lexi Tauer 16. Karbo had 12.

Dolan and Karbo each had a pair of blocks.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton is attempting to win the Class A title this year in its third consecutive state appearance. The Panthers, who won their only championship in 2004 after having won under the Tracy-Milroy banner in 1990, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001, placed fourth in 2015.