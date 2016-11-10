“I’m so happy for our guys,” H-LP head coach Lane Gunderson said. “They’ve worked so hard, I think they deserve it. I’m just glad that they played as well as they did.”

The Wolves topped the Knights 35-21 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Iowa on Thursday and will match up with Don Bosco/Gilbertville on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. in the UNI-Dome. DB/G ran past Midland/Wyoming 72-0 in the other semifinal showdown.

“We’ll have a lot of things to look at and game plan to try to slow (DB/G) down a little bit,” Gunderson said. “They’re an awesome team, they have been ever since they dropped down to 8-man. It’s gonna be a big challenge for us, but we’ve got a shot.”

A pair of big plays by DE/TE Jordan Kyle gave the Wolves a head start, and once they got out in front, they never looked back. On F-M/T’s second drive, backed up to its own 8-yard line, Kyle dropped off into the flat to defend a checkdown pass, made a great play on the ball to intercept it, and took it back to the house. The pick-six gave Harris-Lake Park a 7-0 lead with 6:48 to go in the first.

“It all started when I got that pick-six,” said Kyle, who led all H-LP pass catchers with six catches for 56 yards and a score. “That set the tone. Once that happened, all the gears were turning. We were getting stops, we were scoring. It was great.”

Kyle struck again mere minutes later -- this time on offense, as he caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Perkins to put the Wolves ahead 14-0. The tight end ran an underneath crossing route, and the quarterback -- feeling the pass rush -- climbed the pocked and delivered a short pass into his hands. Kyle had nothing but green in front of him as he ran up the field for to paydirt.

“I finally got my mobility back this week,” said Perkins, who threw for 97 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards. “Our line gave me and the receivers a lot of time today and the receivers made some plays when I got the ball to them.”

A 5-yard touchdown run by Trevor Gunderson with 1:24 to go in the first half gave Harris-Lake Park a 21-0 lead, but the Knights weren’t ready to quit. They covered 65 yards in just over a minute to put their first score on the board before time ran out on the half.

A 46-yard pass from quarterback Mason Vanatta to Carter Jennings over the outstretched arms of two H-LP defenders set up a 5-yard scoring run by Parker Powers. He lined up in a pistol formation behind the quarterback and took the handoff right to put the Knights on the board for the first time, trailing 21-8 with 11 seconds to go before halftime.

The late-first half score energized the Knights, who came out of halftime and forced an H-LP three-and-out, and scored on their first possession out of the break. Vanatta completed passes of 35 and 26 to Jennings on the drive, with the latter resulting in a score. Jennings ran a go route and made a leaping play on the ball near the goal line before falling into the end zone to make it a one-score game, 21-15, with 7:50 to go in the third.

“(The coaches) told us not to get our heads down,” Kyle said. “We’ve been in battles all year long. We had experience in close games and coach told us, ‘You’ve done it before, you can do it again.’”

But that was as close as F-M/T got, as the Wolves put more distance between them on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that carried over from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth. The Wolves converted on two fourth downs on the march, including an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-1. The Knights committed to stopping the run and Cale Hellinga was left wide open, standing in the end zone where Perkins found him to extend the lead to 27-15.

Gunderson, who led H-LP with 31 carries for 111 yards, added his second touchdown later in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach at 35-15. The Knights added a late touchdown pass from Vanatta to Beau Malcom but it was too little, too late.

The H-LP run defense stonewalled the F-M/T ground game throughout the contest, allowing only nine yards on 20 attempts. The Knights found some success through the air, however, as Vanatta passed for 190 yards and two scores, while Jennings caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Perkins, Keegan Carpenter and Bret Sohn all had sacks for the Wolves, with Sohn’s being a strip sack and fumble recovery. Carpenter and Kyle had seven solo stops apiece.

As a team, Harris-Lake Park rushed for 149 yards and passed for 121. Fremont-Mills had 220 yards passing.

F-M/T 0 8 7 6 -- 21H-LP 14 7 0 14 -- 35