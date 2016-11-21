Prep football: Southwest all-district awards announced

Matt McNab of Murray County Central was chosen the West division co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Most Valuable Player awards went to Mitchell Fulton of Wabasso in the East and Eli Weber of Dawson-Boyd in the West.

Here are the All-District players and honorable mention candidates, separated by team and with grades attached:

EAST

WABASSO -- Caleb Frericks (12), Mitchell Fulton (12), Devan Liebl (12), Jared Welch (12), Ty Kemp (11), Cooper Taylor (11); Honorable mention: Jacob Plaetz (11), Colton Taylor (11)

RED ROCK CENTRAL -- Cole Pankonin (12), Trevor Pederson (12), Sam Hansen (11), Garrett Marsh (11), Brady Rasmussen (11); Honorable mention: Luke Engen (12), Mitchell Willhite (12)

SLEEPY EYE ST. MARY’S -- Cole Owens (12), Sean Salfer (12), Nathan Schroepfer (12), Max Heiderscheidt (11); Honorable mention: Nick Strate (12), Logan Zuhlsdorf (12)

MINNESOTA VALLEY LUTHERAN -- A.J. Buboltz (12), Josiah Glowicki (11), Myles Merseth (11), Jake Kettner (10); Honorable mention: Jacob Kiecker (11), Colton Collum (9)

NEW ULM CATHEDRAL -- Jesse Krause (12), B.J. Mages (11), Tyler Wilson (11); Honorable mention: Nate Hauser (11), David Berg (10)

SLEEPY EYE -- Colton Gemmill (12), Lane Trebesch (12), Carter Tauer (11); Honorable mention: Landon Strong (10), Isaac Velasquez (10)

WEST

MINNEOTA -- Alec Bueltel (12), Tanner Differding (12), Brendan Reiss (12), Everett VanHecke (12), Isaac Hennen (11), Alex Pohlen (11); Honorable mention: Blake Nelson (12), Thomas Hennen (10)

LAKEVIEW -- Trenton Bahn (12), Isaac Loe (12), Seth Plotz (12), Jake Werner (12), Jake Wymer (12); Honorable mention: Coltan Varpness (12), Austin Kosen (11)

DAWSON-BOYD -- Eli Weber (12), Austin Schmitt (11), Alex Swenson (11), Bentley Boike (10), Colton Husby (10); Honorable mention: Dylan Palmer (12), Tyler Franzky (11)

ADRIAN -- Zachary Bierman (12), Zach Loosbrock (12), Frank Serrao (12), Mitchell Wagner (12); Honorable mention: Dylan Gyberg (12), Nick Harder (11)

MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL -- Cole Bassett (12), Matt McNab (12), Mason Whitehead (12), Zach Aanenson (11); Honorable mention: Kellan Johnson (12), Patrick Platt (12)

CANBY -- Nick Anthony (12), Adam Durfee (12), Andrew Hansen (12), Justin Merritt (12); Honorable mention: Sawer Hansen (12), Noah Scott (12)