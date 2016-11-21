Prep football: Seven S-O players earn all-district honors

Seven Sibley-Ocheyedan football players were recognized on the Iowa Class 1A District 1 All-District Team.

Senior RB/S Garrett Sayler, senior OL/DL Matt Naig and junior WR/DB Colvin Jenness were named to the all-district first team, senior TE/LB Colby Wagenaar and junior RB/LB Hunter DeJong were named to the second team, and sophomore WR/LB Thomas Doeden and senior RB/LB Trent Kruger were named to the third team.

Kruger was also named punter of the year in the conference.