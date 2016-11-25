Girls hockey: Luverne plays to thrilling 1-1 tie

“That was a hard fought battle,” Cardinals head coach Tony Sandbulte said. “There were some chances, but you’ve got to give credit to both of those goalies as they played really well. That was a fun, entertaining game. Both coaches were like ‘Wow.’ You just hold your breath and enjoy it.”

Both teams racked up shots, but both goalies did a great job of keeping the puck out of the net. Luverne goalie Emilie Bartels saved 47 of the Bulldogs’ 48 shots, while SP/LS-H/TCU goalie Jordan Keeley saved 32 of the Cardinals’ 33 shots on goal.

“(Bartels) is kind of the backbone of the team,” Sandbulte said. “We know we can depend on her. We know every game we go into, we’re going to have a chance because she’s going to show up.”

But as great as the goalies were, neither could keep all of them out.

Luverne jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 10:23 to go in the second period. Luverne forward Mariah Aukes skated between the defenders and put a shot on goal that forced a kick save by the goalie, and fellow forward Madison Crabtree crashed the net to corral the rebound and scored with a backhand shot.

The lead held until 9:47 to go in the third period, when Bulldogs defender Whitney Weick scored a power play goal to tie it up. She received a pass from Maggie Ringler at the point and fired a top shelf shot past the goalie.

It was the fourth power play opportunity for SP/L-H/TCU. The Cardinals killed the previous three, but couldn’t kill the final one.

Luverne had missed opportunities as well, as they couldn’t quite capitalize on a 5-on-3 late in the third period. Crabtree, Aukes and defender Carly Serie all took shots during the power play, but they just couldn’t come away with points.

Sandbulte thinks that the missed opportunities will turn into points as the season progresses and the players find their groove a little bit more.

“I think the big thing is right now that we’re trying to get back into game shape,” he said. “I think a lot of the errors come from fatigue and the further along we get in our season, we’ll be able to handle a pass or stop fumbling the puck and it will better our chances.”

The speedy forward, Aukes, flew around all over the ice throughout the entire game, taking shots and setting up shots for her teammates. She had a standout flurry of opportunities in the overtime period that saw her take two shots and set up a teammate for a shot in a span of 30 seconds.

“She is one of our senior leaders and she just works hard,” Sandbulte said. “Her effort is like nobody else’s. It’s really fun to watch her play.”

The Cardinals are now 0-1-1 and play at Fairmont on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are 0-0-1 and play at Worthington today at noon.

SP/LS-H/TCU 0 0 1 0 -- 1Luverne 0 1 0 0 -- 1