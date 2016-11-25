2016 Daily Globe Football Team is released

And today (Saturday, Nov. 26), the 2016 Daily Globe All-Area Football team is available to scour. Fans will be able to check out Saturday's edition of the Daily Globe to see which area players from the Daily Globe coverage area in southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa were selected for this year's elite squad.

It was an outstanding year for high school football in the area. Harris-Lake Park took a team all the way to the finals of the Iowa 8-Player state tournament and area teams hailing from Jackson County Central, Murray County Central and Edgerton/Ellsworth advanced to the Minnesota state tournament. Congratulations to all who made the Daily Globe select squad. It was, like every other year, very difficult to trim the offensive and defensive squads down to a select few.

We're already looking forward to next season!