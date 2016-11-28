Girls basketball: Windom tops MCC, Fulda falls to Lakeview

Madison Maras led the Eagles with 21 points and five rebounds, and had three assists.

Maurissa Isaacs had 12 points and five assists for Windom, and led the team with 13 rebounds.

Riley Schmitz was the leading scorer for Murray County Central with nine points.

Rachel Van Iperen and Malory Loosbrock each had three blocks for the Rebels.

Windom 30 46MCC 10 29Lakeview 76, Fulda 59

FULDA --- Randi Tiesler scored 23 points and Emily Schroer tallied 14, including a perfect 6-of-6 performance at the free throw line, but Lakeview held off Fulda in non-conference girls' basketball action Saturday.

The visiting Lakers opened up a 13-point lead in a high-scoring first half and maintained a double-digit advantage most of the second half.

Camryn Baumhoefner and Courtney Zins were Fulda's leading rebounders with seven and six, respectively, while Evany Luna and Tiesler each had three steals for the Raiders in their season-opener.

Fulda plays at Heron Lake-Okabena tonight.