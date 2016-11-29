Nine different players scored for the Tigers in a 12-0 victory over Worthington.

“We’re making some changes, we wanted to do this a little bit earlier this season to try some stuff out,” WHS assistant coach Brad Foss said. “It will be some growing pains. But we’re a young team, we lack numbers. We do have a lot of adversity going against us. But there are some promising things with some puck movement that we didn’t see last game, we made some better decisions on both ends. We have to just grow.”

The Trojans (0-2) struggled out of the gate, and were behind 3-0 less than six minutes into the game.

“It’s definitely not how we wanted to start out, obviously,” Foss said. “We took an unorthodox timeout in the first few minutes of the game, but it was something where it was kind of a check-up on the guys.”

The Tigers would score six times in the first period, with each goal coming from a different player.

WHS started the second period with a five-on-three advantage for the first minute, 47 seconds. However, Marshall was able to kill the penalties.

“It was a lot of chasing and the puck possession wasn’t there,” Foss said. “That’s something we need to really work on developing some basic fundamentals. We have to commit to having the drive to want the puck and hang on to the puck. I thought we played pretty good, actually, in our defensive end. It has to start from somewhere to create those opportunities. It’s a tough game.”

Marshall added four goals in the second, including a shorthanded score in the final two minutes. WHS, meanwhile, didn’t have a shot on goal in the period.

“Guys are still acting like we haven’t played at this level before,” Foss said. “They don’t realize the lack of time we have to make a pass or shot. We have to move the puck and we did a good job sending some of the pucks deep, then we have to get somebody on them. For our growth and development, skating with some of the top tier teams in our section is very promising to see for such a young team having so much against them right now.”

The Trojans had opportunities in the final period, but couldn’t get a shot to find the back of the net as the Tigers scored twice to take the victory.

Worthington hosts Winona on Friday.

“It’s definitely early,” Foss said. “It’s promising to see some things. Hopefully we just get better as the season goes and I think we will.”

Marshall 6 4 2 -- 12Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0