After losses 11-1 to Mankato West and 9-2 to St. Peter/LeSueur-Henderson in their first two games, the Trojans put up little in the way of offense in a 6-0 loss to MHS. Marshall out-shot Worthington 23-3 in the first period, 19-5 in the second and 19-2 in the third.

Marshall, in fact, applied pressure on the Trojans for almost the entire game. The Trojans experienced difficulty putting their sticks on the puck, controlling the puck, connecting their passes and getting into good position to score.

“That’s the one thing we need to work on, is controlling it instead of dump-and-chase,” head coach Chad Nickel said.

Skating pressure and superior stick-handling gave Marshall many chances to score early in the first period, but junior Worthington goalkeeper Bailey Kruse established herself quickly as a troublesome defender. Finally, with 11:11 remaining in the period, Marshall’s Leoni Geifes found the net.

With six and a half minutes to go, Kruse made a nifty block on a two-on-one breakaway. But with 52 seconds remaining, she allowed her second goal -- on a shot that she blocked initially only to see it bounce loosely in front of the goal for the Tigers’ Rachel VanKeulen to deposit.

Marshall scored four more goals in the second period. Van Keulen scored one more and Jadyn Briffett scored twice. Another was put in by Olivia Peterson.

Inside the first minute of the third period, Kruse stopped a point-blank shot from 10 feet away. She stopped another one, from 20 feet out, barely two minutes later.

Meanwhile, Worthington’s best scoring opportunity may have come with about six minutes remaining as eighth-grader Kaylana Rosadakhom made a nifty steal of the puck between two Marshall skaters on the WHS side, motored the length of the ice toward the Marshall net but had her shot turned away.

With only 10 total shots, Worthington’s scoring chances, in the first game of a girl-boy varsity doubleheader with the Tigers, were admittedly few on Tuesday.

For most of the contest, the Trojans were pinned down on defense.

It could have been worse, perhaps. Kruse never stopped fighting to defend her net.

“Bailey is definitely picking up her game,” said Nickel. “She’s getting dialed in. Because if it wasn’t for her, that score would be a lot higher.”

For his part, Nickel remains optimistic about his team.

“We’re moving in the right direction. We gotta keep working on the little things,” he said.

Marshall 2 4 0 -- 6Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 4, Fairmont 3

FAIRMONT -- Mariah Aukes scored three goals in the first period -- the third on a power play -- and the Luverne Cardinals held on to defeat Fairmont 4-3.

Fairmont fought back to forge a 3-3 tie in the third period but lost in its comeback bid when Luverne’s Lexi Henrichs scored a game-winner with about four and a half minutes left in the game.

The win pushed Luverne to 1-1-1 on the season.

Emilie Bartels made 22 saves for Luverne, which attempted 33 shots in the game compared to 25 for Fairmont.

Luverne 3 0 1 -- 4

Fairmont 0 1 2 -- 3