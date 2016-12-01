Boys basketball: Edgerton Stumbles; Fulda tops HL-O

Thomas Hennen had a game-high 25 points for the Vikings.

Mason Sluis had 18 points to lead Edgerton. Dayne Niemeyer had 15 points and four steals, while Trey Gilbertson had 10 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Thad Gunnink pulled down 14 rebounds, while Jaden Bloemendaal dished out four assists.

EHS is at Hills-Beaver Creek on Tuesday.

OKABENA -- Nine players scored in double figures in a high-scoring season-opening, non-conference high school boys' basketball matchup between Red Rock Conference rivals Fulda and Heron Lake-Okabena.

Fulda's Justin Dierks tallied a game-high 26 points and also dished off 10 assists and claimed four rebounds for the victorious Raiders. Matthias Kunerth played a fine all-around game with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Dalton Slinger and Ben White contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Fulda. Slinger and Dierks each drilled a trio of three-pointers for the Raiders, who connected nine times from behind the arc.

Kurt Obermoller (11 rebounds) and Logan Knutson (seven assists) scored 21 and 17 points, respectively, for HL-O. Lee Gunther (14 points, 10 rebounds), Hunter Zins (13 points) and Ben Sheldahl (12 points, seven rebounds) also notched double figures for the well-balanced Wildcats.