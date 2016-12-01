Girls basketball: SWC runs from Luverne in second half

The final score was 82-44.

Chantel Groen led the Eagles with 18 points, and had 11 rebounds and three steals.

Jazlyn Prins had 17 points, eight steals and four rebounds for SWC, while Hannah Nerem had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn DeKam had 16 points and three steals.

Joci Oye led Luverne with 11 points, while Kami Sawtelle had nine.

The Eagles are 2-0 and open Red Rock Conference play with a matchup at Murray County Central today.

WESTBROOK -- Emma Woelber had 19 points, four assists and three steals to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove to its first victory this season.

Grace Woelber added 16 points and four assists for the Chargers (1-1), who led 29-23 at halftime.

Mariah Hicks scored 10 points for W-WG, while Camryn Buntin had a team-best 11 rebounds. Theresa Merrick collected eight rebounds for the Chargers, who are at Ellsworth tonight.

LAMBERTON -- Paige Richert led Cedar Mountain/Comfrey with a game-high 22 points in the Cougars win over Red Rock Central.

Abby Jemmings added 10 points for the Cougars.

Hannah DeCock led Red Rock Central with 12 points, while Ramsey Piotter had 10.

Rachel Kedl snagged nine rebounds for the Falcons.

RRC is 0-2 and open Red Rock Conference play with a home matchup against Mountain Lake Area.

SHERBURN -- Alaina Wolff led Jackson County Central with eight points, while Annika Lilleberg had seven in the Huskies’ loss to Martin County West.