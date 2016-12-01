Girls hockey: New Ulm tallies 10, tops Trojans

Eagles’ sophomore forward Jackie Cowing skated through the Trojans defense and fired home the first goal of the game only half a minute after puck drop.

Ali Beltz then doubled New Ulm’s lead a minute later, when she cleaned up a rebound on a shot by Hannah Wieland and deposited it in the net.

The scoring pace slowed only slightly for the Eagles throughout the quarter as they added four more goals by Beltz, Caleigh Heck and Molly Scheid

“New Ulm has got a very talented team there,” Trojans head coach Chad Nickel said. “We were a little slow in the first period. In the second period, the girls looked a lot better -- spreading them out, actually cutting them off.”

The Trojans’ first and only shot on goal came with 11:14 remaining in the first period. New Ulm’s defense swarmed every Worthington offensive attack so quickly, it barely made it past the Eagles’ blue line with possession of the puck.

After the initial flurry of goals early in the first period, Worthington goalie Bailey Kruse settled in and started deflecting some shots, including a tremendous stick save on a breakaway by New Ulm forward Elle Cooper. By the end of the game, she racked up 60 saves on New Ulm’s 70 shots on goal.

“Bailey had a lot of stops,” Nickel said. “She started slow, but she came around and played a very good game.”

But when a team manages 70 shots, a decent number are bound to go in. New Ulm added three goals in the second period and two in the third. Heck, Scheid and Ashtyn Wiltschek scored in the second, while Scheid and McKenna Strong added goals in the third.

Scheid tallied a hat trick in the game, while Beltz had two goals and an assist, Heck scored twice and Cowing had a goal and an assist.

Worthington killed the game’s only power play with just over a minute to go in the second period with a number of tremendous saves by Kruse.

The loss drops the Trojans to 0-4 on the season, with a matchup at Fairmont on deck for next Tuesday, Dec. 6. New Ulm is now 5-1 and head to Burnsville on Saturday.

New Ulm 5 3 2 -- 10Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0

WINDOM -- Luverne scored four third period goals and upended Windom Area 4-2.

Windom Area’s two goals were scored by Abagail Turner and Molly Boyum. Turner scored her goal in the second period and Boyum in the third.

FAIRMONT -- A four-goal second period led Windom Area past Fairmont.

Mikel Anderson scored twice in the big second period for the Eagles.

Ethan Becker tallied a goal and three assists in the game for WA, while Alex Woizeshke, David Volk, Jacob Cory and Noah Kloss also scored.

Tyler Head scored Fairmont’s lone goal with an assist from Bryan Karp.

Windom Area 2 4 2 -- 8Fairmont 0 1 0 -- 1