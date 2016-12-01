Gymnastics: Schuett leads JCC to win

Schuett, a junior, captured the balance beam event with an 8.775 score and also won the floor exercise with a 9.175. She tied for third on the vault with Martin County Area’s Brianna Peterson with an 8.675 score. She was second with a 34.65 total in the all-around.

Handevidt scored an 8.875 to win the vault. She was second on beam (8.25) and third in the all-around (33.45).

JCC’s Abby Schneekloth was second with an 8.4 score on the uneven parallel bars and second on the floor exercise (8.9). Another Husky, Hachelle Carson, finished third on the bars with an 8.1.

Peterson had a good night for Martin County Area with a first place 9.5 score on the bars while placing third on floor (8.8) and tying for third on vault. She won the all-around with 35.175 points.