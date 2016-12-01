In looking ahead to the winter prep wrestling season, it’s still a good bet not to let your eyes stray far from Sibley-Ocheyedan, which placed third in the Iowa Class 1A duals last season and returns several state-caliber matmen.

For southwest Minnesota mat fans, this may be a good year, too, to watch the Pipestone Area Arrows, who return not one, but two state champions and hope to make a run at a state tournament berth. Two area teams who’ve compiled a glittering record of accomplishment over the years -- Jackson County Central and Adrian -- lack their usual depth. Other area teams prepare to vie for position, armed with a few key returning performers.

Here’s a summary of what’s ahead this winter on the mats:

Sibley-Ocheyedan returns five experienced wrestlers whose records are already eye-popping.

Senior Dylan Schuck (152 pounds) is a two-time state place winner with a 146-18 career record who could end his career second in the state of Iowa in career falls. Garrett Sayler (160), another senior, owns a 129-26 career record and placed at state as sophomore, also qualifying for state as a junior.

Senior Trent Kruger (170-182) placed sixth at state as a junior and owns a 130-31 career record. Junior Hunter DeJong took a 50-1 record to the state tournament last season and is 85-18 for his career. He is also a double All-American Greco and freestyle wrestler.

A fourth senior, Matt Naig (HWT) was fifth at state a year ago and owns a 120-30 career mark.

Sibley-Ocheyedan will be further strengthened this year with solid 132-pounder Mitchell Paca, who performed as Muscatine a year ago.

Generals head coach Ben Strandberg has only 18 wrestlers on his varsity roster for 2016-17. But there is ample experience in the wrestling room for the team to make another late-season run. Naig credits the head coach with instilling a desire to be great.

“Coach Strandberg, he’s taught these boys how to live the championship lifestyle,” Naig said.

Pipestone Area is coming off a 20-12 season. More importantly, the Arrows return two state championships and three others who are ranked among the top 10 in Class A according to “The Guillotine.”

Both of PA’s state champions completed perfect seasons a year ago.

Hunter Burnett won a state title at 113 pounds and posted a 41-0 record. Now a junior, he is ranked No.1 at 120 pounds. Michael Suda, the 2016 120-pound state title holder, is ranked No. 1 at 126 after getting a fifth as an eighth-grader and a second as a freshman. He went 36-0 last year and has a 147-10 lifetime record coming into his junior season.

Other Arrows who are state-ranked include freshman Grant Budden (fifth at 106), senior McKinley Bush (10th at 152) and junior Garrett Ploeger (fourth at 170).

Veteran PA head coach Brian Bos agrees that Minneota (ranked No. 4 in Minnesota Class A) will be difficult to overcome in Section 3A this year, but he says the Arrows possess enough depth to allow them some versatility as they aim high.

“We’d like to get a team to the state tournament. We’ve never done that. But that’s going to be tough,” Bos said, adding, “I think I have my best numbers I’ve had in about five years.”

He credits persistence, and encouragements by the wrestlers, themselves, with boosting recruit totals. “I work hard at recruiting. You go through the hallways and you try to get that kids that can help you out,” Bos explains.

The Adrian Dragons gave it their best last year in attempting to gain a state tournament berth. This year, with numbers down, their best options might lie in the individual weight classes.

The cupboard begins with senior state qualifier Dylan Gyberg, who is ranked No. 5 in the Class A 170-pound weight class according to “The Guillotine.” Gyberg is described by his head coach, Gregg Nelson, as a strong, fundamentally sound wrestler who works hard and happily takes to weightlifting.

Also back is senior Mitchell Wagner (195-220), who started his career in the youth program, switched to basketball and returned to wrestling last year. Another senior, Marshall Taylor (middle weights) is a hard worker who appears ready to take his turn in a varsity leadership role.

Junior Landon Rogers (170-182) returns after undergoing wrist surgery. Sophomore Chandler Combs (132-138) is also expected to make an impact.

Nelson said last week that only six wrestlers in grades 10-12 were available during the first week of practice. Lack of depth could make it difficult for the Dragons to accomplish their typically high team goals.

But it isn’t all bad.

“That’s the nice thing about wrestling. If you can’t get your team goals, you can be selfish and still go after your individual goals,” Nelson said.

Likewise, the Jackson County Central Huskies won’t have the numbers this season that head coach Randy Baker usually gets. Baker, who coached five state championship teams since 2006, expects much better numbers soon enough as a “vibrant” JCC youth program develops. But until then, he’ll struggle to fill a complete lineup for 2016-17.

Two stars, however, return to the fold. Jacob Tvinnereim, a junior, is a two-time state individual tournament entrant who is ranked No. 5 in Class A at 145 pounds. Sixth in the state as a freshman, he was unable to participate in the big tournament last year because of a skin problem. But Baker reports that he was busy in the offseason and could be ready for another big year.

Teammate Dalton Wagner is another two-time state qualifier. Ranked No. 5 at 152 pounds, he is gifted yet sometimes inconsistent, according to his coach. But he is very good on his feet, explosive, and has great feel and balance.

At Fulda/Murray County Central, former Worthington High School standout Dan Blankenship leads a program that graduated five seniors from last year’s squad. F/MCC will be thin this year, but two individuals should produce a bunch of wins.

Danny Blankenship, the coach’s son, is a sophomore at 120 pounds who placed fifth in the section last season. Senior Jon Gehl, at 152 pounds, is another who’ll lead the team. Both posted more than 20 wins in 2015-16.

Leading the Windom/Mountain Lake Area wrestlers this year will be freshman Brett Willaby, who is rated No. 7 at 106 pounds. Sophomore Alex Borsgard (120) is another who’s coming off a fine season.

In Class AA, Wabasso/Red Rock Central figures to be hard to beat in the middle to heavier weights. Sophomore Jared Schroepfer is ranked No. 7 at 152 pounds while junior Nick Altermatt is No. 10 at 182 pounds and senior Jared Welch is No. 3 at 220.

Luverne will lead with senior Solomon Nielsen, who is ranked No. 3 at 170.