Gymnastics: Trojans start strong in Hendricks

Worthington captured the dual meet 136.025 to 130.825.

“I think, overall, we competed really, really well,” said WHS head coach Joni Reitmeier. “We have some work to do, but it’s our first meet, so we don’t want to be perfect.”

Maria Contreras won two events for the Trojans, taking the vault with a 9.25 score and tying for first with Hendricks’ Greta Johnson on the uneven parallel bars with an 8.325. She was third on the floor exercise (9.15) and placed third in the all-around (34.625).

Trojan McKenna Prunty won the balance beam competition with an 8.7. She was second on floor (9.2), third in vault (9.05) and second in the all-around (35.0).

Worthington’s Taylor Eggers was second in the vault with a 9.2. The Trojans’ Gracia Elias placed third on the beam, with an 8.3.

Hendricks’ Greta Johnson won the all-around competition with a 35.25 score after winning the floor exercise event (9.55), tying for first on bars and placing second on the beam (8.35).

Claire Ludes tallied 30.55 points in the all-around for the Worthington junior varsity, which defeated the Grizzlies 123.3 to 98.55.

LUVERNE -- Shelbie Nath won two events as Luverne defeated visiting St. James Area 131.0 points to 104.325.

Nath won the balance beam competition with an 8.8 score while also taking the floor exercise with an 8.375.

Teammates Bergin Flom won the vault (9.0) and Madison Schandelmeier the uneven parallel bars (7.8).

Schandelmeier was a close second in the vault (8.950).