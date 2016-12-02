Girls basketball: Adrian trips Heron Lake-Okabena

Recommended for you

Paige Bullerman and Mia Kunkel both scored 13 points for the Dragons. Bullerman finished with six offensive rebounds and one block, and Kunkel had seven rebounds overall.

For Heron Lake-Okabena, Kaylan Untiedt had 24 points and Kiana Leighty chipped in with 11. Untiedt contributed 10 rebounds and two steals.

Adrian out-rebounded HL-O 32-29. The Dragons committed just 15 turnovers compared to the Wildcats’ 26.

Heron Lake-Okabena is 0-2.

Heron Lake-Okabena 17 49Adrian 26 52

SLAYTON -- Southwest Minnesota Christian came out strong, leading 43-15 at halftime and rolled to a convincing win over Murray County Central.

Chantel Groen paced the Eagles with 23 points and 16 rebounds. She hit 10 of 16 shots from the field.

Brooklyn DeKam added 16 points and Sydney Van Hulzen 10 points for the winners.

Mallory Loosbrock was the only player to score in double figures for Murray County Central, with 13 points. Teammate Rachel Van Iperen had five rebounds.

Southwest Christian 43 76MCC 15 32

FULDA -- Avery Van Roekel and Sidney Fick led Hills-Beaver Creek to a victory over Fulda in the Patriots season opener.

Van Roekel scored 18 points and Fick had 17.

Grace Bundesen had 11 points for the Patriots, while Kourtney Rozeboom scored 10.

Randi Tiesler scored a game-high 25 points and had four assists for Fulda, and Emily Schroer had 12 points and five rebounds.

Fulda is now 1-2 and plays Ellsworth on Tuesday.

H-BC 34 72Fulda 22 53

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth and Westbrook-Walnut Grove went into halftime tied, but the Panthers prevailed with a big second half.

Devyn Dreesen was the leading scorer for Ellsworth, while Hannah Kramer had 12.

Grace Woelber scored a game-high 18 points for W-WG, while Emma Woelber had 12.

Mariah Hicks pulled down 12 rebounds for the Chargers, while Avoree Bakken grabbed 11.

W-WG was 8-for-25 on two-point field goals attempts.

W-WG 21 38Ellsworth 21 46

LAMBERTON -- Red Rock Central controlled the game the whole way as they topped Mountain Lake Area.

Ramsey Piotter led all scorers with 16 points and had six steals and three assists for the Falcons.

Rachel Kedl had 10 points, three assists and five steals for RRC, while Haley Simonson had 11 points.

Vanessa Kedl led the Falcons with eight rebounds.

Taylor Naas scored eight points for MLA and Margo Stoesz had seven.

RRC moves to 1-2 on the season and doesn’t play again until a game at Fulda next Thursday. MLA drops to 0-2.

MLA 16 35RRC 34 62

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central only lost the second half by two points, but a 16-point halftime deficit to Spirit Lake (Iowa) was too big a hole to overcome.

Anna Brown led Spirit Lake with 17 points, while Macy Smith had 16.

Alaina Wolff scored 20 points for the Huskies, while Molly Brinkman scored eight, Jayni Anderson scored six and Melissa Brandt scored five.

JCC falls to 0-3 on the season.

Spirit Lake 28 64JCC 20 46

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Hope Rasmussen was a force for Central Lyon, scoring 21 points and pulling down 21 rebounds -- 17 on the offensive end -- in leading her team to victory over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Rasmussen’s individual rebounding total was almost half of her team’s. The Lions out-rebounded the Generals 46-29.

Makayla Witt scored 15 points to help the Lions’ effort. Ashley Boer had five assists to go along with her six points.

Carley Sievert scored 17 points for Sibley-Ocheyedan and Britta Harberts added 10.

Central Lyon 18 31 49 65Sibley-Ocheyedan 11 21 38 48

PAULLINA, Iowa -- Shelby Schroeder scored 17 points and Wylee Sickelka added 14 as South O’Brien got the better of Harris-Lake Park.

The visiting Wolves put three players in double figures. Taylor Meyer had 16 points, Blake Gunderson 14 and Jasmine Voehl 11.

H-LP 18 29 34 51South O’Brien 20 35 44 55