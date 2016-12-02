Boys basketball: MLA rallies

MLA slowly chipped away at the Springfield lead until they pulled within one with eight minutes to go in the game. They then outplayed the Eagles in a back-and-forth stretch run to get the three-point victory.

Weston Osland scored 21 points for the Wolverines, while Levi Stoesz had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Aaron Fast scored 12.

Isaac Fink scored 20 for the Tigers, while Tanner Vogel scored 19.

The Wolverines take on Mankato Loyola at home today.

MLA 24 65Springfield 35 62

EDGERTON -- Southwest Christian controlled Luverne, rolling to a big victory.

AJ Vanderby had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Jeremy Vander Woude had 13 points and six steals.

Jared Vis has six points and 11 rebounds for SWC, while Logan Walhof had eight points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Cole Claussen led Luverne with 14 points and had five steals and six rebounds. Layne Curtis scored six points and snagged four rebounds.

Luverne 8 35SWC 29 65 W-WG 70, T-M-B 33

TRACY -- Anthony Ross scored a game-high 19 points to lead Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a non-conference victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Andrew Quade scored 12 points for the Chargers, while Kyle Kuehle had nine. Ross pulled down six rebounds, while Tyson Elzenga dished out four assists and collected seven rebounds.

T-M-B was led by Spencer Smith’s 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Moses Dolan finished with eight points, seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

W-WG 39 70T-M-B 20 33

SLEEPY EYE -- Murray County Central ran away to a big victory as they held Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s to four points in the second half.

Cole Bassett led the Rebels with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Mason Woldt scored 12 with 11 rebounds.

Brad Schreiber had nine points and led MCC with three assists.

Bassett and Schreiber each made three three-point shots.

Caleb Christiansen scored 18 points for SESM, while Zach Haala had nine.

MCC 56 70SESM 34 38