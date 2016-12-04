Luverne hockey tops Orono, S-O wrestlers take Okoboji Invite

Luverne and Orono played a close-matched game, but a go-ahead goal by Jesse Reed early in the third period with assists from Kasyn Kruse and Ben Serie put the Cardinals over the top 3-2.

Luverne and Orono matched each other with a goal-apiece in the first two periods before Reed’s game-winner.

David Burns opened the scoring for Orono with assists from Mark Willson and Nick Anderson, and Dane Korsi scored in the second period with assists from Anderson and Jack Suchy.

Tyler Reisdorfer scored the first period goal for the Cardinals with assists by Chris Jelken and Kruse, while Ben Serie scored in the second with assists from Kruse and Trey Roberts.

Orono outshot Luverne 42-16, but Cardinals goalie Kaden Ericson was lights out, stopping 40 shots.

In Benson, Windom Area scored three second-period goals on the way to topping Morris-Benson 3-0.

David Volk, Noah Kloss and Alex Woizeschke scored for the Eagles in a span of seven minutes.

WA goalie Peter Ignaszewski saved 16 shots to pick up a shutout.

Girls hockey

Windom Area goalie Emily Steen stopped 20 shots on the way to a shutout, as the Eagles topped Morris-Benson 4-0 and Luverne topped Mankato West 3-2.

Abagail Turner notched a hat trick for Windom Area, while Abby Ignaszewski scored one goal.

Molly Boyum had three assists, while Faith Willard and Jolyssa Higley-Purrington had one each.

WA is now 2-3 on the season and takes on Worthington on Thursday.

Luverne improves to 4-2-1 on the season.

Basketball

Anthony Ross’ 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists led Westbrook-Walnut Grove to a 50-45 boys basketball victory over Wabasso.

Matt DePrez added 14 points and five rebound for the Chargers, while Kyle Kuehl had 10 points and six steals. Cole Buntin blocked five shots for W-WG.

The Chargers are 2-0 and travel to play Murray County Central in Slayton on Tuesday.

MCC ran past Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80-51, aided by a game-high 29 points from Cole Bassett.

Bassett also tallied nine rebounds and five steals for the Rebels.

Mason Woldt and Tyler Groves each had a double-doubles for the Rebels. Woldt scored 11 and brought down 12 rebounds, while Groves scored 15 with 10 boards.

Nathan Schroepfer led SESM with 18 points and Alex Woitras had 16.

Adrian scored 37 second-half points to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-57.

Zach Hendel led the Dragons with 21 points, while Mitchell Lonnemanhad 13 and Ryan Wieneke had 11. Lonneman also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Westin Kirk led R-T-R scorers with 13 points, followed closely by Cooper Hansen’s 12.

Lac qui Parle Valley defeated Ellsworth 68-37.

Isaac Gerdes led LQPV with 14 points, while Isaias Flores followed with 13.

Noah Kruse scored 14 points for Ellsworth, while Zachary Buntjer scored 10.

Mountain Lake Area’s Marcus Boyd had 18 points and four steals as the Wolverines topped Mankato Loyola 57-45.

Levi Stoesz added 17 points for MLA, and Weston Osland had nine.

Aaron Fast and Kris Menken each had nine rebounds for the Wolverines.

Sheldon Price led Mankato Loyola with 18 points.

MLA is now 2-0 and plays Fulda on Tuesday.

West Lyon (Iowa) dominated Hills-Beaver Creek 82-47.

In girls basketball, Russell-Tyler Ruthton topped Adrian 47-42 and West Lyon topped Hills-Beaver Creek 66-63.

Wrestling

Sibley-Ocheyedan won the Okoboji Wrestling Invitational with a scored of 242.5. Fulda/Murray County Central finished eighth with 54.

Luverne placed second at the Flandreau Booster Club Invitational with a score of 146, trailing only Elk Point-Jefferson’s 153.

Jose Flores (106), Trey Schuck (120), Dylan Schuck (152), Garrett Sayler (160), Trent Kruger (182) and Matt Naig (285) all placed first for S-O.

Dawson Blankenship (106) and Danny Blankenship (120) each placed second for Fulda/MCC

Hunter Baker (106), Solomon Nielsen (170) and Zach Luke (220) all took first for the Cardinals. Tucker Oeltjenbruns (126), Riley Baker (132), Will Natte (145) and Jake Haugen (160) all finished second. Jed Dooyema (138) placed third.

Windom/Mountain Lake Area finished fourth at the Glencoe-Silver Lake.Lester Prairie Don Hall Tournament with a team score of 110.

W/MLA’s Brett Willaby (113) and Alex Borsgard (138) took first at the tournament. Kade Sammons (120) Zach Spinks (132) placed second.

Jackson County Central took fourth at the St. James Area Paul Krueger tournament with a team score of 110.

Payton Handevidt (106) and Jacob Tvinnereim (145) took first for the Huskies, while Matthew Mohning (120), Cole Kapplinger (126), Zach Poelaert (138) and Eli Edlin (195) placed second.

Adrian took fifth at the Dell Rapids, S.D. Top of the Rock Tournament with a team score of 122.

Isaac Bullerman (106) and Dylan Gyberg (195) took first for the Dragons, while Scot Edwards (285) placed second and Mitchell Wagner (220), Beau Bullerman (170) and Logan Taylor (106) placed third.