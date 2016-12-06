The Huskies held a six-point halftime lead, but found themselves needing to make a comeback late in the game to get the victory.

“It was just a crazy game,” JCC head coach Trent Sukalski said. “It was a great fast-paced high school basketball game. We had to come from behind to win, and our guys made plays when they needed to make plays.”

Jacob Christopher led the Huskies with 36 points and had six rebounds.

Nico Feroni had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Chris Gumto had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Brady Stevens led SJA with 23 points, while Sandin Skow scored 19.

Next up for JCC is a home matchup with Marshall next Tuesday.

SJA 40 90JCC 46 93

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek’s Zach Scholten filled the box score as the Patriots topped Edgerton.

Scholten finished the game with 19 points, 19 rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Patriots.

Preston Wilhelmi led H-BC with 32 points.

Trey Gilbertson led Edgerton with 20 points and four blocks, while Mason Sluis led with 12 rebounds and four assists.

The Patriots are now 1-2, while the Flying Dutchmen are 0-2.

Edgerton 20 53H-BC 36 70

EDGERTON -- Mitchell Lonneman notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Adrian as it topped Southwest Christian.

Zach Hendel led the Dragons with 20 points and added five rebounds of his own.

AJ Vanderby had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, while Jeremy Vander Woude led the team with 17 points.

Adrian improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Red Rock Conference play, and plays Ellsworth on Friday. SWC is now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in RRC play and plays cross-town rival Edgerton on Friday.

Adrian 33 59SWC 21 47

FULDA -- Marcus Boyd scored a game-high 21 points to lead Mountain Lake Area to a Red Rock Conference victory over Fulda.

Levi Stoesz added 12 points for the Wolverines (3-0), while Weston Osland scored 11 for MLA, which led 40-23 at halftime.

Fulda (1-1) was led by Aron Hulstein’s 10 points. Justin Dierks had nine points and five rebounds for the Raiders, while Ben White had six points and eight rebounds.

FHS hosts Murray County Central on Friday.

MLA 40 70Fulda 23 43

SLAYTON -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove used a balanced scoring night to earn a Red Rock Conference victory over Murray County Central.

The Chargers had five players score at least nine points in the victory. Anthony Ross had a team-high 17 points, while Parker Freeburg added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt DePrez had 10 points, while Cole Bunting narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Kuehl had seven points and seven rebounds.

Cole Bassett scored 22 points to lead MCC. Tyler Groves had eight rebounds, while Nate Everson had nine points and six rebounds.

W-WG 43 75MCC 26 55

OKABENA -- Scoring the game’s first 14 points and putting four players in the double-figure column, Red Rock Central rolled to a decisive victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

Senior forward Luke Engen turned in a stellar all-around performance for the winning Falcons with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Pederson (17), Sam Hansen (16) and Brady Rasmussen (12) also scored in double digits for RRC.

Rasmussen came up with five steals and Hansen connected on a trio of three-pointers for the Falcons, who had four players combine for seven treys in a 55-point first half. RRC finished with nine three-pointers in the game.

Kurt Obermoller paced HL-O with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance, scoring 13 of his points in the first half. Ben Sheldahl and Logan Knutson each scored 10 points for the Wildcats, while Jeremy Thurk pulled down nine rebounds.

RRC 55 87 HL-O 31 45

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Brandon Visser’s layup with three seconds to go lifted Unity Christian to a two-point win over host Harris-Lake Park.

Harris-Lake Park had one last, desperate attempt. A 35-foot shot missed as time ran out.

The end result marred a memorable game for Harris-Lake Park’s Jordan Kyle, who scored his 1,000th point. He wasn’t on the floor at the end. With 13 seconds remaining in the game, he drew his fifth foul.

Visser finished with 12 points to lead Unity Christian.

Kyle had 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for the Wolves. Teammate Brett Sohn had 11 points and three assists.

Unity Christian 13 21 32 42Harris-Lake Park 11 22 31 40