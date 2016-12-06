However, Adrian maintained its seven-point halftime lead in the victory.

Moriah Bullerman scored 10 points to lead the Dragons, while Paige Bullerman finished with eight.

Hailey Remme scored nine points and collected seven rebounds for the Cardinals, while Mackenzie Petersen finished with seven. Joci Oye had four steals.

Adrian 18 44Luverne 11 37

ELLSWORTH -- Fulda held onto an 18-point halftime lead on the way to topping Ellsworth.

Three Raiders scored in double digits, with Randi Tiesler scoring 12, McKenzie Evers scoring 11 and Emily Schroer scoring 10.

Devyn Dreesen led Ellsworth with 18 points and Hannah Kramer had 10.

Fulda 38 66Ellsworth 20 45

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Mountain Lake Area had three players score in double digits as it ran away with a victory over St. James Area.

Jenneel Rodney scored 14 points for MLA, Taylor Naas scored 12 and Liana Blomgren scored 10.

Rodney also pulled down a team-high eight boards.

Chloe Mickelson was SJA’s leading scorer with six points.

Mt. Lake Area is now 1-2 and plays Adrian on Friday.

SJA 13 25MLA 32 60

WINDOM -- Fairmont held on in a close game to top Windom Area.

Abby Dewitt led the Cardinals with 21 points, while Lexi Lunn scored 10 and Claire Cutler scored 11.

Madison Maras led the Eagles with 26 points.

Maurissa Isaacs scored seven points and grabbed 11 boards, while Autumn Hauge scored nine points for WA.

Windom Area is now 1-2 and plays Pipestone Area on Saturday.

INWOOD, Iowa -- Jessica Meyer scored 18 points and Tessa Van Beek scored 14 as West Lyon defeated Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Meyer also pulled down 18 rebounds.

Jill Berkland tallied 15 points to lead Sibley-Ocheyedan. Britta Harberts and Carley Sievert both added seven points, with Harberts getting 10 rebounds.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 5 21 30 43West Lyon 18 29 49 65