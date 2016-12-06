Prep wrestling: Trojans fall in tight battle with W/RRC

Wabasso/Red Rock Central denied Worthington a state team tournament berth last season in the Section 2AA finals, overcoming a 26-22 deficit with just one weight class remaining. Worthington led late in the heavyweight match and appeared in full control. But in a controversial decision that shocked Trojan fans, the mat referee called a fifth stalling warning against the Trojans and disqualified the Trojan wrestler -- giving W/RRC a 28-26 victory.

On Tuesday -- once again -- Worthington and W/RRC went to the wire. And again, the Trojans came up on the short end, 34-33.

With two weight classes to go, W/RRC held a 10-point lead and the Trojans’ only hope was to score big victories at 220 and 285 pounds. Trojans wrestler Brandon Kempema won at 220, but his 3-2 decision wasn’t big enough. W/RRC sealed the dual with seven-point lead heading into the 285-pound match.

Worthington’s Nic Putnam pinned Kyle Jacobsen in 1:36 at 285 to bring the Trojans within one.

Worthington started hot, picking up wins at 120 by Jaden Hennings, 126 by Jacob Prunty, 132 by Alex Magana, 138 by Ethan Pavelko. But W/RRC rolled off consecutive wins in 145, 152, 160, 170, 185 and 195.

The Trojans picked it up a bit in their second match, a 46-25 win over Quad County, as Damon Schutz (106), Hennings (120), Prunty (126), Vince Riley (195), Kempema (220) and Putnam (285) recorded pins.

Worthington’s rustiness showed on Tuesday, said Trojans head coach Mark Prunty.

“You could tell it was our first time on the mat, especially wrestling the first match against Wabasso,” he said. “I think we turned it around a bit in the second match against Quad County.”

W/RRC 34, Worthington 33106-Irlbeck (W/RRC) dec. Schutz 8-5; 113-Artiga (W) by forfeit; 120-Hennings (W) pin Johnson 3:12; 126-Prunt (W) pin Schmiesing 1:05; 132-Magana dec. Hess 6-4; Pavelko (W) dec. Anderson 7-5; Schroepfer (W/RRC) pin Anderson 1:03; 152-Dudgeon (W/RRC) MD Donkersloot 15-1; 160-Werner (W/RRC) pin Rogers 1:46; 170-Altermatt (W/RRC) pin Byrne 1:01; 182-Werner (W/RRC) by forfeit; 195-Fulton (W/RRC) dec. Riley 6-4; 220-Kempema (W) dec. Liebl 3-2; 285-Putnam (W) pin Jacobsen 1:36.Worthington 46, Quad County 25106-Schutz (W) pin Wilke :42; 113-Artiga (W) dec. Jimenez 13-8; 120-Hennings (W) pin Hidalgo 1:43; 126-Prunty (W) pin Ohliger :52; 132-Odegard (QC) dec. Magana 5-2; 138-Pavelko (W) dec. Rupp 3-2; 145-Ay.Friese (QC) MD Anderson 10-1; 152-Hatch (QC) pin Donkersloot 5:12; 160-Kattevold (QC) pin Rogers :48; 170-Byrne (W) MD Countryman 9-1; 182-Au.Friese (QC) pin Neuberger 3:12; 195-Riley (W) pin Schmidt :58; 220-Kempema (W) pin Schmidt 1:26; 285-Putnam (W) pin Beckler :57.

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area won 11 matches against Jackson County Central, with six coming on the mat and five by forfeit.

The Huskies scored 15 points with three wins, with Payton Handevidt pinning Luke Ploeger in 3:54 106, Cole Kapplinger pinning Eric Lange at 132 in 3:10, and Jacob Tvinnereim earning a 7-4 decision over McKinley Bush at 152.

Pipestone Area got pins from Jamis Vanderwal at 195, Bill Olsen at 145 and Emerson Winter at 138, and a technical fall from Hunter Burnett at 120.

REDWOOD FALLS -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove won four out of six matches over Redwood Valley.

T-M-B/W-WG picked up three pins as Sawyer Schwartz pinned Tyler Rummel in 5:06, Gabe Krick pinned Dallas Wadsworth in 0:51, and Jace Paplow pinned Jake Platz in 1:27.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Sibley-Ocheyedan flexed its muscle with dual victories over Emmetsburg and Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in its own triangular meet.

The Generals defeated Emmetsburg 47-25 and GTRA 49-21.

Four Sibley-Ocheyedan wrestlers recorded falls in the Emmetsburg match. Trent Kruger pinned his foe at 182 pounds while Hunter DeJong (195), Matt Naig (285) and Dylan Schuck (152) also had falls. Naig needed just 34 seconds to pin his opponent and Schuck did it in just 48 seconds.

In the GTRA match, Naig (285), Trey Schuck (120), Mitch Paca (132), Dylan Schuck (152) and Kruger had falls. Kruger needed just 54 seconds.