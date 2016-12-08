Area prep basketball: Trojans tame Tigers 39-35

“I don’t think we’ve beaten Marshall in two years, and that’s a big step for us,” Worthington head coach Eric Lindner said.

The Trojans jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but the Tigers fought back and cut the deficit to a single point at halftime, as Worthington led 21-20.

The Trojans came out in the second half and put on the full-court pressure and played well enough to hang on to the four-point victory.

Emily Shaffer led the Trojans with 12 points, while Ahmitara Alwal scored 10 and Nyamer Diew scored nine.

“Alwal got back on track on track and made some layups,” Lindner said. “She got more aggressive going to the basket and even hit a three.”

The Trojans improve their record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Big South Conference play, while Marshall falls to 1-2 and 1-1 in conference. Worthington hosts Waseca on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Worthington 21 39Marshall 20 35MARSHALL (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Sanow 0-0-1-1, Marks 0-2-2-12, Jones 0-1-0-2, Schwartz 0-0-1-1, Estrada 0-1-1-3, Petrich 2-2-2-12, Meyer 0-1-1-3. Totals 2-7-8-35WORTHINGTON -- Diew 0-4-2-9, Sauerbrei 0-2-0-4, Alwal 1-2-3-10, Thuringer 0-0-1-1, Weg 0-0-3-3, Shaffer 2-3-0-12. Totals 3-11-8-39Edgerton 60, W-WG 27

WESTBROOK -- The injury-ravaged Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers were no match for Edgerton, which rolled to a 33-14 halftime lead en route to an easy victory.

W-WG played without two starters who succumbed to ACL injuries earlier this week.

Jenny Nelson scored 16 points to lead the Flying Dutchmen. Chynna Berning had 13 points and Halle Wassink added 11.

Grace Woelber was the only W-WG player in double figures. Avoree Bakken chipped in seven points. Camryn Bunting and Lena Vue each had five rebounds for the Chargers and Emma Woelber had four assists.

W-WG was cold from the floor, hitting four of 20 3-point shots and six of 30 from 2-point range.

Edgerton 33 60W-WG 14 27SWC 88, H-BC 59

EDGERTON -- Southwest Christian scored 50 points as they ran away with a victory over Hills-Beaver Creek.

Chantel Groen led the Eagles with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn DeKam also notched a double-double with 21 points and 10 steals.

Hannah Nerem 10 points and six rebounds, and Leah Buys had eight points and eight rebounds.

Grace Bundsen led the Patriots with 18 points, while Avery Van Roekel and Sidney Fick scored 11.

Southwest Christian moves to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Red Rock Conference. They host Adrian next Thursday.

H-BC 23 59SCW 38 88RRC 76, Fulda 59

FULDA -- Double-Doubles by Ramsey Piotter and Rachel Kedl led Red Rock Central to a big win over Fulda.

Kedl scored a team-high 19 points with 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, while Piotter scored 18 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Haley Simonson scored 12 points for the Falcons with six assists and four steals.

Randi Tiesler led Fulda with 24 points and had four steals.

Emily Schroer scored 14 points for the Raiders and Courtney Zins had 11 rebounds.

Fulda falls to 2-3 on the season.

RRC 37 76Fulda 32 59HL-O 68, Ellsworth 54

OKABENA -- Gabrielle Stenzel led Heron Lake-Okabena with 22 points as it defeated Ellsworth 68-54.

Kiana Leighty had 14 points and eight rebounds for HL-O, while Kaylan Untiedt notched a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Taylor Johanning had nine rebounds and five points for the Wildcats.

Sierra Smith scored 21 points for Ellsworth, Devin Dreesen scored 10 and Kallie Chapa scored nine

The Wildcats are 1-2 and play Red Rock Central on Tuesday.

Ellsworth 27 54HL-O 36 68JCC 70, Redwood Valley 36

JACKSON -- Alaina Wolff scored 26 points for Jackson County Central as they defeated Redwood Valley.

Molly Brinkman scored 15 points for the Huskies and Jayni Anderson scored 10.